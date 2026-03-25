Photographers can now match their hotshoe covers to their camera straps in this colorful special edition launch inspired by NYC youth
Nikon USA has launched a series of limited edition straps with matching hot shoe covers with designs from NYC youth
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Nikon photographers can soon match their hot shoe slot covers with their camera strap in an upcoming, colorful, special edition launch from Nikon.
Nikon USA has unveiled a limited edition NYC Salt x Nikon camera strap collaboration inspired by New York City youth. The launch comes with the news of the camera brand’s continued support for NYC Salt, a non-profit helping New York City youth through visual arts and related career paths.
The limited edition launch comes in six different patterns and includes a strap as well as a matching hot shoe cover. The straps will be sold exclusively from Nikon’s US webstore for about $70. Nikon will also include a free strap with the purchase of a Nikon Z5 II from the official webstore beginning on March 26.Article continues below
The six designs are based on original designs from NYC Salt students and range from bold colors to abstract patterns.
Nikon’s continued partnership with NYC Salt also includes mentorship, financial support, and equipment donations to the program, along with gifting the program’s award recipients with a Nikon Z5 II.
The new limited edition straps and hotshoe covers are available from Nikon’s US webstore. The launch appears to be a US-exclusive.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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