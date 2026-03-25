Nikon photographers can soon match their hot shoe slot covers with their camera strap in an upcoming, colorful, special edition launch from Nikon.

Nikon USA has unveiled a limited edition NYC Salt x Nikon camera strap collaboration inspired by New York City youth. The launch comes with the news of the camera brand’s continued support for NYC Salt, a non-profit helping New York City youth through visual arts and related career paths.

The limited edition launch comes in six different patterns and includes a strap as well as a matching hot shoe cover. The straps will be sold exclusively from Nikon’s US webstore for about $70. Nikon will also include a free strap with the purchase of a Nikon Z5 II from the official webstore beginning on March 26.

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The six designs are based on original designs from NYC Salt students and range from bold colors to abstract patterns.

The Beam design "is about light liquefying into glow. The city doesn’t shine, it blurs. It’s restless, slipping between moments, always escaping the frame." Image credit: Nikon The Crossings design is "about those fleeting moments when we cross paths beneath the city and above it. Our journeys briefly intertwine along the same routes, destinations separate but our lives momentarily connected in transit." Image credit: Nikon The Pulse design is "about a mosaic pieced together from dreams and struggles that beat everyday. These young hearts search the streets for something new." Image credit: Nikon The Rhythm design is "about unexpected collisions that create rhythms. When these neighborhoods meet, a creative energy rises. It’s here that new ideas are born." Image credit: Nikon The Grit design is "about layers of grit. Every voice, every hustle, and every dream adds to the city’s raw energy. There's no place to go but up." Image credit: Nikon

Nikon’s continued partnership with NYC Salt also includes mentorship, financial support, and equipment donations to the program, along with gifting the program’s award recipients with a Nikon Z5 II.

The new limited edition straps and hotshoe covers are available from Nikon’s US webstore. The launch appears to be a US-exclusive.

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