This common mistake could ruin your camera gear, says Canon – and most photographers don't even know about it

A common choice among photographers, lithium AA batteries pose risks when used in flash units and more

Canon has issued an updated service notice warning photographers not to use lithium or lithium-ion batteries in its flash units – but the advice goes far beyond one brand.

While the notice specifically covers Canon products, the same caution applies across the industry, with manufacturers such as Sony, Panasonic, and Nikon all advising against using certain AA lithium batteries in their flashes.

It's a little-known issue – but an important one. Using lithium batteries in portable strobes and speedlights can lead to overheating, reduced performance, and, in extreme cases, damage to your gear or even a fire risk.

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The risks Canon is warning about

In the official notice, Canon states, "Please note that lithium batteries and lithium-ion batteries cannot be used with the Speedlites/Macro Ring Lites/Macro Twin Lights, and compact battery packs in general.

"Please be aware that using certain lithium and lithium-ion batteries will result in an extremely high temperature of the battery." For more details, see Canon's service notice here.

The better battery choice

The Panasonic Eneloop AA batteries are among the most popular rechargeable NiMH AA batteries, known for their durability and high recharge cycle count (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

AA lithium batteries are popular because they're convenient. But convenience doesn't always equal compatibility – and in flash units, "higher-end" batteries can create more risk than benefit.

Many photographers simply aren't aware that manufacturers restrict lithium AA batteries in speedlights, or they don't check their flash manuals.

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This is especially important in fast-changing or low-light environments such as weddings and events, where reliable flash performance is essential. It also applies to portrait photographers, while macro shooters often depend on flash for precise, close-up lighting.

For safer and more consistent performance, most manufacturers recommend switching to Ni-MH rechargeable batteries, which remain the most reliable option for professional flash use.

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