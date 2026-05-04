Nikon’s bright yellow SUV is back – and with it, photographers and videographers can find a wealth of free traveling workshops, photo walks, and touch-and-try gear experiences.

On May 04, Nikon announced the return of the Nikon Tour for 2026, with stops across ten US cities – twice as many as last summer. New this year, the tour is introducing dedicated workshop days, including a day dedicated to beginners, as well as a day for video creators and another for Nikon’s lens line.

These workshops are free for attendees, plus Nikon is also planning photo walks at each location. As a photographer who has attended several industry events, I think photo walks and in-person workshops are invaluable experiences that always have me leaving with new creative ideas and insight – so if Nikon’s bright yellow SUV is making a stop nearby, it’s worth taking a look at the schedule.

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The 2026 Nikon Tour includes stops at:

Chapel Hill, NC: May 15-17

Seatle, WA: June 5-7

Salt Lake City, UT: June 12-14

Denver, CO: June 19-21

Kansas City, MO: June 26-28

Dallas, TX: September 25-27

Nashville, TN: October 2-4

Washington, DC: October 23-25

Philadelphia, PA: October 30-November 1

Boston, MA: November 7-9

The tour will also include photo walks with Nikon ambassadors at photogenic locations at each stop. For example, the Chapel Hill event includes a photo walk at the Beautiful Together Animal Sanctuary with Tamara Lackey.

Nikon Ambassadors D’Ann Boal and Kristi Odom, as well as creators like Joyce Charat, Staci Brucks, and Kirill Umrikhin, are also scheduled at some locations. Additional workshop leaders and details will be announced as the dates approach.

Along with the workshops and photo walks, the event includes a “touch-and-try” where guests can try out different Nikon Z mirrorless bodies and lenses, including one day of workshops dedicated to the video-oriented Nikon ZR. Nikon says creators can leave with the content they create, so I reccomend bringing some memory cards!

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Additional information about the tour dates, locations, and topics is available at the Nikon Tour 2026 page.

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