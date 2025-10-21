Peak Design’s trendy camera straps just got an upgrade; the camera accessory company has just launched a new fixed-length strap series that comes in both leather and rope in both neck and wrist sizes. The Peak Design Form is a new minimalist series of camera straps that come in full-grain leather and woven nylon cord options.

Like Peak Design’s popular Slide and Slide Lite, the new Form series uses loop anchors to quickly connect the strap to the camera. But Peak Design redesigned the anchors for a slimmer, minimalist design to match the straps. The company says the new anchors are flatter, faster, and can accommodate up to 90kg / 200 lbs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Peak Design) (Image credit: Peak Design) (Image credit: Peak Design)

The Form series comes in two different materials. Firstly, as the name suggests, Form Rope is a rope-style strap that comes in four lengths plus a wrist strap variant. Peak Design says that it designed its own rope rather than using an existing climbing rope in order to blend strength, comfort and stretch.

The Form Rope comes with an aluminum accessory loop that enables the strap to be worn crossbody and with a single attachment point to the camera – as is common with many compact cameras that lack dual-sided strap anchors. The strap is rated to 82kg / 180 pounds and comes in black, Kelp green and Ocean blue colors.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Peak Design) (Image credit: Peak Design)

The Peak Design Form Leather brings full-grain leather to the brand's strap lineup, coming in four neck strap lengths as well as in a wrist strap version. The company says that the full-grain leather is both soft and durable and, as with all real leather products, develops a patina over time. The leather option is available in black, tan or amber colors.

Like the rope strap, the Form Leather has an aluminum accessory loop that allows for use with cameras that have only a single anchor point and can also be used for storing the strap on-body in a cross-body style. The leather strap is rated to hold up up 45kg or about 99 pounds.

While the new straps use an upgraded anchor design that takes inspiration from those on the Slide and Slide Lite, the new rope and leather straps do not have the ability to adjust the length like the company’s straps made from a seatbelt-like nylon. The neck straps instead each come in four different lengths, while both the rope and leather option will also be available in wrist Cuffs.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Along with the new straps, Peak Design has also announced the new Field Plate, a quick-connect tripod plate that works with Peak Design Tripods, anchor straps and the Peak Design Capture V3, as well as most Arca-type tripod heads.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

The CNC-machine aluminum plate has a pop-up connection screw that folds flat but allows for mounting on the camera without any tools. The pop-up thumb drive screw pops out with a press, then turns to tighten or loosen.

The Peak Design Form Leather retails for $79.95 in the US for the long, short, and standard sizes – which is the same as the retail price of the Peak Design Slide. The neck strap size retails for $10 less. The Form Rope Strap is priced at $49.95 for long, standard and short sizes and $44.95 for the neck size.

The Peak Design Cuff wrist straps retail for $59.95 for the leather variant and $39.95 for the rope. The new Field Plate sells for $39.95.

International pricing has not yet been announced, but that translates to about £60 / AU$123 / CA$112 for the leather, about £38 / AU$77 / CA$70 for the rope, £45 / AU$92 / CA$84 for the wrist leather, and £30 / AU$61 / CA$56 for the wrist rope and Field Plate.

The straps are available from Peak Design's webstore.

You may also like

Browse the best camera straps, the best camera wrist straps, or read up on the Peak Design Slide Lite.