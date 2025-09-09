3 Legged Thing launches innovative Axis camera strap system on Kickstarter

3 Legged Thing, best known for its tripods and monopods named after rock stars and other celebs, has announced Axis, a new modular strap system for carrying your camera. It’s being launched on Kickstarter on Tuesday, September 9, with early bird pricing across the entire range for 31 days.

There are six straps in the range, catering for everyone from minimalist street shooters to those who like to carry multiple bodies to cover every eventuality. All are equipped with Quick Detach (QD) connectors for quickly attaching and releasing your camera while holding it securely.

(Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

The Axis Pulse is a wrist strap that is ideal for those who like to have their camera to hand at all times, and is ideal for everyday carrying of compact and lightweight mirrorless cameras via the QD connector.

(Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

The Axis 24, 34, and 44 are classic neck/shoulder straps that come in three widths, with a choice between a slim and lightweight 24mm strap, a comfortably padded 34mm strap, or super-supportive 44mm strap designed for heavier pro setups.

(Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

The Axis Sling is a breathable, padded crossbody sling strap that securely holds the camera at the hip, and can be used singularly or with a pair joined together to act as a dual-camera harness.

(Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

And finally, the Axis Anywhere enables you to clip your camera to a backpack, belt, or harness, and is ideal for travel, hiking, or filming on the go.

All the Axis straps connect securely to cameras via the Quick Detach system, which was originally developed for astronautics, military, and law-enforcement purposes – and is even trusted by NASA for tethering cargo. However, 3 Legged Thing has added a couple of refinements of its own to keep cameras safe, accessible, and ready for action; the company's '4 Axis QD Buckle' and 'QD Swivel' enable photographers to adjust how their strap fits and moves to suit their body shape for a tailored fit.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The straps swiftly and securely attach to 3 Legged Thing’s QD4 and QD7 Arca-Swiss compatible quick-release plates, which have integrated QD sockets for seamless connection. They also work with the company's current range of L-brackets, which boast QD and Arca-Swiss compatibility.

Other design features include cam lever lock adjusters that lock solidly, neck and shoulder padding to reduce irritation and increase airflow, Hypalon-reinforced stitching for increased durability, and optional padded linings to ensure all-day comfort on lengthier shoots.

3 Legged Thing claims that its '4 Axis QD Buckle' and 'QD Swivel' innovations enable the strap to be comfortably fitted to all manner of body shapes (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

Axis straps are designed, engineered, and manufactured in Great Britain, joining the company's recently released Zadie L-bracket for the Nikon Z6 III. 3 Legged Thing says that it has invested in a new UK-based sewing facility, creating local jobs and ensuring the entire range is built to the highest standards of craftsmanship.

Danny Lenihan, Founder and CEO, 3 Legged Thing, said: “This project has been eight years in the making, though massively interrupted by the pandemic, so we’re incredibly excited to bring the Axis Strap System to the market. I genuinely believe that QD is the future of camera-carrying solutions, and we will be bringing this technology to many more products in the future. We’re also delighted that we’re creating a production facility in the UK for these straps, so they can proudly carry the ‘Made in Great Britain’ mark.”

The Axis Kickstarter campaign runs for 31 days from September 9, 2025. Backers can expect substantial discounts across the range, with the biggest savings reserved for those who back the production in the first 24 hours from the campaign launch at 4pm, Tuesday, 9 September.

After that, the regular Kickstarter backer prices (or your local currency equivalent) are Axis Pulse £38, Axis Anywhere £42, Axis 24 £49 (£53 with optional padding), Axis 34 £56 (£60 with padding), Axis 44 £64 (£68 with padding), Axis Sling £68, and Axis Double Sling £128. These prices will be available for 31 days, after which they will revert to the full retail price.