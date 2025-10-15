This 2011 Nikon compact camera features tech you just won't find in any modern model
The Nikon Coolpix S1200pj proves that even old gear can surprise you – a fun, unique compact camera with a surprising twist
Compact cameras are making a comeback – and we've seen some standout releases in 2025, like the Sony RX1R III. This time, I want to take you back over 13 years to a truly one-of-a-kind compact camera: The Nikon Coolpix S1200pj, famous for one wild feature rarely seen in compact cameras – a built-in projector.
If you're a serious photographer chasing high-resolution performance, it won't meet your needs. But for creatives, collectors, or anyone drawn to unique gear and playful photography, the Nikon Coolpix S1200pj offers something genuinely different. It invites you to experiment, have fun with your shots, and share them instantly – in a way most compact cameras simply can't.
Released in 2011, the Nikon Coolpix S1200pj wasn't the final S-series model – that title goes to the S9050. Nikon continued with models like the P1000 and P110, but the S1200pj remains one of the most memorable compacts. Although discontinued the same year it launched, you can still hunt down this quirky camera on sites like eBay for around $180/ £150 / AU$270.
The Nikon Coolpix S1200pj
From a technical perspective, the camera offers a 14.1MP CCD sensor paired with a 5x optical zoom Nikkor lens (28-140mm equivalent). While its image quality reflects the technology of its time and won't compete with today's high-resolution models, it delivers a nostalgic aesthetic that many find appealing. It also includes features like 10 scene modes, image stabilization, 720p HD video recording, and a durable metal body with a 3.0" LCD screen.
The built-in projector
What truly sets the S1200pj apart is its built-in projector. With this feature, you can instantly display photos on walls or other surfaces. The projector's brightness has been improved significantly over its predecessor, reaching 20 lumens, enabling projection up to aprox. 3.1 meters with an image size of up to 60 inches.
Advancements include the shift from monochrome to RGB LED technology, offering full-color projections over 100% sRGB coverage and a contrast ratio exceeding 200:1. This results in clearer and more vibrant images than we might expect from a camera from 2011. You can also connect it to your phone or laptop and use it as a mini projector for videos, slideshows, or even YouTube.
Instagram user SoCal cameras showcased what this compact camera is capable of, highlighting its unique features and creative potential.
As mentioned, if you want ultra-crips, professional photos, this isn't the camera for you. But if you're into quirky gadgets, love experimenting, and the early 2010s charm, the Nikon Coolpix S1200pj offers a fresh way to enjoy photography with some extras.
