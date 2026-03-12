Launched back in 2022, the Canon XA60 is one the newest camcorders on the market – so we are really pleased to see it drop in price, to make this professional video camera more affordable to filmmakers. In fact, this deal at Clifton Cameras is the best-ever deal on this mode - dropping to just £1,549.

The XA60 offers a 20x optical zoom and records 4K footage to a 1/2.3in sensor - which ensures great video quality for the price. You get image stablization to help you shoot wobble-free footage if shooting handheld, and there is a 3.5in flip-out touch-sensitive LCD panel, as well as an eyelevel electronic viewfinder.

A really useful feature of this model is that you can use it straight of the box for streaming - thanks to its UVC-compliant USB-C socket. This makes it a great option for YouTubers who need the option of a long telephoto lens - who can also take advantage of the face-tracking autofocus.

There is a top handle that not only helps for carrying the unit, but which is useful for low-level shooting. As well as the usual 3.5mm microphone socket, there are two professional XLR inputs for use with pro-grade mics.

Check out our full Canon XA65 review (this is the same as the XA60 but with the addition of an SDI socket, as an alternative to the HDMI socket). Additionally, see our full guide to the best camcorders.

