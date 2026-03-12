Nikon Z fc DROPS to just £602 in the Amazon Spring Sale - that's outstanding value
Just the retro-inspired Nikon Z fc for just £602.10 in the Amazon Spring Sale - it's remarkable value!
The Nikon Z fc is currently available for just £602 on Amazon for the silver body-only model, making it a strong camera deal for photographers looking for a stylish APS-C mirrorless option at a reduced price.
Originally released in 2021, the Z fc combines classic analogue-inspired design with modern mirrorless technology. Its tactile control dials and compact form factor make it particularly appealing for photographers who appreciate traditional camera styling while still benefiting from Nikon’s Z-mount system.
This charming retro-themed camera’s 20.9-MP APS-C sensor is capable of delivering gorgeous RAW imagery. Add to that 4K / 30p, a fully articulating screen, and 11fps burst speeds, and this four-year-old camera is still a capable companion for stills photographers with an old soul.
Apply £66.90 voucher to get it at this price
The Nikon Z fc shares much of its core technology with the earlier Nikon Z50, essentially pairing the same APS-C imaging platform with a distinctive retro-inspired exterior.
While the arrival of the Nikon Z50 II has pushed the original Z50 further down the lineup and naturally increased speculation about a future Z fc successor, the Z fc still remains a relevant camera for many photographers today. Its autofocus system is not as advanced as Nikon’s latest mirrorless bodies, and its video specifications are modest by modern standards, but its tactile aluminium control dials and classic design encourage a more deliberate approach to photography.
For photographers primarily focused on still images, the Z fc offers a rewarding shooting experience. Nikon’s reputation for excellent image quality continues here, with the camera capable of producing detailed RAW files that respond very well to editing. While it does not include built-in film simulation modes like some competing retro-styled cameras, the files deliver the rich color and tonal depth Nikon is known for.
Lens choice is one area where the system remains somewhat limited, as Nikon’s DX (APS-C) Z-mount lens lineup is still relatively small. However, the available lenses are optically excellent, and photographers can also use Nikon’s full-frame Z-mount lenses without issue. In addition, older F-mount lenses can be adapted using the Nikon FTZ II Adapter, opening the door to a vast catalogue of legacy optics.
Overall, the Z fc remains an appealing option for photographers seeking a stylish everyday camera that prioritizes image quality and shooting enjoyment over cutting-edge specifications. For those entering the Nikon system or looking for a capable mirrorless camera with a classic design, it continues to be a model worth considering—particularly when available at a competitive price.
