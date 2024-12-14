Canon pro camcorder drops to its lowest ever price ever
Save £200 on the Canon XA65 4K camcorder
Launched back in 2022, the Canon XA65 is one the latest camcorders on the market – so we are really pleased to see it drop in price, to make this professional video camera more affordable to filmmakers. In fact, this deal at Clifton Cameras is the best-ever deal on this mode - dropping to just £1,549.
Canon XA65 | was £1,749 | now £1,549
Save £200 from Clifton Cameras
This pro camcorder offers 4K recording from a 1/2.3-type sensor - and handily provides live streaming via its UVC-compatible USB-C socket.
The XA65 offers a 20x optical zoom and records 4K footage to a 1/2.3in sensor - which ensures great video quality for the price. You get image stablization to help you shoot wobble-free footage if shooting handheld, and there is a 3.5in flip-out touch-sensitive LCD panel, as well as an eyelevel electronic viewfinder.
A really useful feature of this model is that you can use it straight of the box for streaming - thanks to its UVC-compliant USB-C socket. This makes it a great option for YouTubers who need the option of a long telephoto lens - who can also take advantage of the face-tracking autofocus.
There is a top handle which not only helps for carrying the unit, but which is useful for low-level shooting. As well as the usual 3.5mm microphone socket, there are two professional XLR inputs for use with pro-grade mics.
Check out our full Canon XA65 review, and see our full guide to the best camcorders.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.