Canon pro camcorder drops to its lowest ever price ever

Launched back in 2022, the Canon XA65 is one the latest camcorders on the market – so we are really pleased to see it drop in price, to make this professional video camera more affordable to filmmakers. In fact, this deal at Clifton Cameras is the best-ever deal on this mode - dropping to just £1,549.

Canon XA65 | was £1,749 | now £1,549

Save £200 from Clifton Cameras

This pro camcorder offers 4K recording from a 1/2.3-type sensor - and handily provides live streaming via its UVC-compatible USB-C socket.

The XA65 offers a 20x optical zoom and records 4K footage to a 1/2.3in sensor - which ensures great video quality for the price. You get image stablization to help you shoot wobble-free footage if shooting handheld, and there is a 3.5in flip-out touch-sensitive LCD panel, as well as an eyelevel electronic viewfinder.

A really useful feature of this model is that you can use it straight of the box for streaming - thanks to its UVC-compliant USB-C socket. This makes it a great option for YouTubers who need the option of a long telephoto lens - who can also take advantage of the face-tracking autofocus.

There is a top handle which not only helps for carrying the unit, but which is useful for low-level shooting. As well as the usual 3.5mm microphone socket, there are two professional XLR inputs for use with pro-grade mics.

