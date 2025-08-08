Nikon's monster P1100 bridge camera drops to its lowest-price yet!

Launched earlier this year, the Nikon P1100 has to be seen to believed. This bridge camera features a phenomenal 125x zoom lens, which gives you the equivalent of a 24-3000mm coverage. As such, it is a great all-in-one camera option for bird photography, for getting frame-filling shots of the moon, or for anyone going on a safari.

Its predecessor the P1000 was hard to find in stock when the P1100 came along - so there was huge demand when it went on sale. So it is good to see that there is now a great deal available on this monster, with Amazon offering it for £966.88 – the lowest price we have ever seen since launch.

Nikon Coolpix P1100: was £1,049 now £966.88 at Amazon With an astonishing 125x optical zoom, the P1100 offers a full-frame equivalent focal range of 24-3000mm! It's the perfect camera for zoo trips, family outings and your kids' sporting events.

This powerful camera is equipped with a 16MP backside-illuminated CMOS sensor and features Nikon's Dual Detect Optical Vibration Reduction. This provides four stops of optical image stabilization to ensure that even supertelephoto shots stay sharp.

At the back, a 3.2" vari-angle, 921k-dot LCD monitor and an eye-level 2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder offer versatile composition options and a clear view of your subject.

The P1100 can record 4K UHD video at 30fps, and for enhanced audio capture, it supports an external microphone via a 3.5mm connector.

Above: see Mike Harris demonstrate the incredible zoom range of the P1100!



