Nikon's monster P1100 bridge camera drops to its lowest-price yet!
Its incredible 24-3000mm lens means the Coolpix P1000 can capture images other cameras can't and now it's on sale
Launched earlier this year, the Nikon P1100 has to be seen to believed. This bridge camera features a phenomenal 125x zoom lens, which gives you the equivalent of a 24-3000mm coverage. As such, it is a great all-in-one camera option for bird photography, for getting frame-filling shots of the moon, or for anyone going on a safari.
Its predecessor the P1000 was hard to find in stock when the P1100 came along - so there was huge demand when it went on sale. So it is good to see that there is now a great deal available on this monster, with Amazon offering it for £966.88 – the lowest price we have ever seen since launch.
With an astonishing 125x optical zoom, the P1100 offers a full-frame equivalent focal range of 24-3000mm! It's the perfect camera for zoo trips, family outings and your kids' sporting events.
This powerful camera is equipped with a 16MP backside-illuminated CMOS sensor and features Nikon's Dual Detect Optical Vibration Reduction. This provides four stops of optical image stabilization to ensure that even supertelephoto shots stay sharp.
At the back, a 3.2" vari-angle, 921k-dot LCD monitor and an eye-level 2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder offer versatile composition options and a clear view of your subject.
The P1100 can record 4K UHD video at 30fps, and for enhanced audio capture, it supports an external microphone via a 3.5mm connector.
Above: see Mike Harris demonstrate the incredible zoom range of the P1100!
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
