Buying this cheap drone can ruin the holidays – but buying the same one can make them amazing... Confused? You have every right to be!

I just updated the guide to the best non-DJI drones, and I found myself wondering what was going on with the prices of one paticular drone: the impressive, powerful, and still very new Potensic Atom 2.

This drone will be a popular choice for the holidays for three reasons. It has a 4K camera, GPS safety features, and in America politicians are imposing restrictions on DJI, the market-leading brand, so this is one of the best non-DJI drones available.

The thing is, the Atom 2 is the newer model, and I was expecting to find it costing a bit more more than the slightly older (but still pretty good) Atom, but instead I kept finding it listed for the same or less. I thought it was a great deal, but then I realised what was going on – and how it could ruin a great gift. Before I explain, here's a quick table to explain the difference between the two drones I'm talking about...

Potensic Atom 2 v Potensic Atom

Image credit: Potensic Image credit: Potensic

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Potensic Atom 2 Potensic Atom Launch date Early 2025 Nov 2023 Video quality 4K HDR 4K Gimbal ✅ ✅ Camera 1/2-inch sensor, 12MP/48MP Sony 1/3-inch sensor, 12MP Range 6.2 miles 3.73 miles Flight features Cruise Control, New 'Eve' app, custom RTH, Dolly Zoom effect, AI Follow, AI Focus, AI Parallel, plus all on right column. Pull-away, Spiral, Rocket, Circle, Boomerang Weight 249g 249g Flight time 32 mins 32 mins Launch USA RRP with controller and battery $359.99 $299 Row 10 - Cell 0 Atom 2 Review Atom review

Look carefully, save Christmas!

To add a bit of extra confusion, there is also a model without a powered gimbal, called the SE. The gimbal helps keep the camera steady, and makes the video much better, so I'll ignore the Atom SE (and recommend you do the same).

At this point, the original Atom (1) is listed as $249.99 (down from $299.99) on Potensic's own site. The Atom 2 is listed as $359.99, which sounds about right for the upgrades, or $479.99 for a 'Fly More Combo' with extra batteries and a bag.

But all my clever AI searches for the best drone were showing me the Atom 2 for $249.99. What a great deal, I thought.

Then I looked a bit closer and I saw a mistake that could have been easily made and been very disappointing. That price was for literally just the drone – no controller, no battery.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's a replacement in case you've suffered an accident, but on its own it's effectively useless. The A.I. that I was searching with couldn't tell the difference between a replacement drone for clumsy pilots and a discount.

Then I realised this time of year I bet a lot of new customers in a hurry couldn't either – and imagine how disappointing it'd be to find out on the day of giving the gift that what you thought was a bargain was actually an incomplete and useless gift?

With that in mind, I thought I'd provide this handy guide:

So, whether it's called 'Pack of 1 Drone' (as it is in America) or 'replacement drone' (as it is in Britain), the drone on it's own appears cheaper, but won't do anything. It's also not a lot cheaper than a drone with a controller (worth over $100) and a battery (over $50). Keep your eyes out for this and you'll save the holidays!