FCC one step closer to banning DJI in USA

The FCC (Federal Communications Commission) voted 3-0 to block new approvals for devices with parts from companies on the "Covered List," which will include DJI from December 23 2025.

This meeting took place despite a partial shutdown of the FCC caused by the failure of the federal government to fully fund the FCC ("Due to a partial lapse in federal government funding, the FCC has suspended most operations effective 12:00 a.m. EDT on October 1")

The FCC, in its capacity as telecoms regulator, wasn't targeting DJI at the moment, since it isn't on the "Covered List" for two more months, but it was giving itself the power to retroactively ban electronic devices. This could be very bad news for pilots of DJI drones in the USA if and when the ban does come into force at the end of December since the FCC seems keen to target Chinese companies.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr said. "America's foreign adversaries are constantly looking for ways to exploit any vulnerabilities in our system." He has highlighted the fact that 'several million' listings for Chinese electronics have now been removed from American retailers

Another way of viewing that, of course, is that millions of choices have been taken away from American consumers. Thus far the products in question are mostly Huawei, Hangzhou Hikvision, ZTE, and other security camera brands.

DJI has been considered a threat in a similar way to these other companies, and it also needs the FCC's approval to sell wireless products in the USA, since every drone (and indeed pretty much every camera, thanks to wi-fi and Bluetooth) has a radio transmitter inside.

The FCC has said that it won't confiscate or deactivate drones already in consumers' hands in its 61 page 'Fact Sheet' about the ban, and we and other drone enthusiasts have spotted that officially approved products that haven't been easy to get hold of in the US are now actually easier to get, including the Mavic 4 Pro and the Mini 5 Pro.

