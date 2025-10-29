FCC one step closer to banning DJI in USA
With a new decision, the FCC has just made a DJI ban that little bit more likely starting December 23
The FCC (Federal Communications Commission) voted 3-0 to block new approvals for devices with parts from companies on the "Covered List," which will include DJI from December 23 2025.
This meeting took place despite a partial shutdown of the FCC caused by the failure of the federal government to fully fund the FCC ("Due to a partial lapse in federal government funding, the FCC has suspended most operations effective 12:00 a.m. EDT on October 1")
The FCC, in its capacity as telecoms regulator, wasn't targeting DJI at the moment, since it isn't on the "Covered List" for two more months, but it was giving itself the power to retroactively ban electronic devices. This could be very bad news for pilots of DJI drones in the USA if and when the ban does come into force at the end of December since the FCC seems keen to target Chinese companies.
FCC Chair Brendan Carr said. "America's foreign adversaries are constantly looking for ways to exploit any vulnerabilities in our system." He has highlighted the fact that 'several million' listings for Chinese electronics have now been removed from American retailers
Another way of viewing that, of course, is that millions of choices have been taken away from American consumers. Thus far the products in question are mostly Huawei, Hangzhou Hikvision, ZTE, and other security camera brands.
DJI has been considered a threat in a similar way to these other companies, and it also needs the FCC's approval to sell wireless products in the USA, since every drone (and indeed pretty much every camera, thanks to wi-fi and Bluetooth) has a radio transmitter inside.
The FCC has said that it won't confiscate or deactivate drones already in consumers' hands in its 61 page 'Fact Sheet' about the ban, and we and other drone enthusiasts have spotted that officially approved products that haven't been easy to get hold of in the US are now actually easier to get, including the Mavic 4 Pro and the Mini 5 Pro.
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
