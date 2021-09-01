The best Sony A6500 deals in September 2021

Searching for a Sony A6500 camera deal? You've come to the right place. Now it's been topped by the A6600 in Sony's APS-C mirrorless camera range, the A6500 can be had with some tempting discounts...

If you're in the market for a crop-sensor camera, they don't come much better than Sony's flagship A6500. Adding a few additional features to its predecessors, it's the ideal snapper for anybody looking to take their photos or video (or both!) to the next level. Sound like your cup of tea? Then Digital Camera World has sourced the best Sony A6500 deals around.

In-body image stabilization features in the A6500, and we really like its touchscreen, too. It's a faster, more dependable, all around better camera than the models that preceded it. And although we'd be lying if we said it was perfect - the controls are a bit fiddly and the menu system had our heads spinning - there's no doubt that it's worth the cash.

Sony A6500 deals Sony's best crop-sensor camera improves on greatness Sensor: 24.2MP Exmor CMOS | Memory: SD/SDHC/SDXC (and micro) | Viewfinder: 1cm Electronic XGA OLED | Video resolution: Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) at 120, 60, 30, or 24p | ISO range: 100-51,200 | Autofocus points: 425 | LCD screen: 3-inch, 921,600-dot TFT with 135-degree viewing angle | Shutter speeds: 1/4,000 to 30 sec, Bulb | Weight: 435g | Dimensions: 120 x 66.9 x 53.3mm Lightning-quick AF system Respectable buffer capacity Expansive video options Dim rear LCD

Guide: The best Sony lenses

Take a look at our full Sony A6500 review for pros, cons and specifications and then check out our price comparison chart to discover the cheapest price you'll be expected to pay. You can click through to purchase straight away so you can get hold of your camera and get snapping as soon as possible!

Read more

The best Sony lenses in 2021

The best Sony cameras in 2021