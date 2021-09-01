The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G deals in September 2021

There are some great Samsung S20 deals out at the moment, but with so many offers it can be difficult to know whether you've got the best offer, and that's where we can help you. We've scoured the web so that you don't have to, to find the very best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G offers currently available.

If you're interested in a 5G handset, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra should definitely be on your shortlist. The latest Galaxy S21 may have stolen some of the S20's thunder, but the S20 is still a hugely powerful phone.

Now 5G is well and truly with us, make sure to check out our best 5G phone for photography guide if you live somewhere with 5G network. (Please note there is also a 4G option – called Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra LTE in the US – if you want a slightly cheaper cell phone and don't need or have access to 5G infrastructure).

But it's not just the 5G capability that excites us about the Galaxy S20, it's the advanced camera setup: The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G sports one of the impressive multi-lens arrays we've ever tested. (You should read the review below if you'd like more in-depth analysis). Essentially, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has an 108MP camera and features the famed 'Space Zoom' (an 100x zoom) which is capable of resulting in good-looking telephoto images.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G review

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung opted for the phone’s highest resolution camera to power the telephoto experience rather than the main one, combining a 64MP sensor with a 3x zoom lens. The main 12MP camera that has an f/1.8 aperture and 1.8 micron pixels. Both the main and telephoto cameras feature optical image stabilization, while the third camera, a 12MP ultra-wide doesn’t.

This Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is one of the best Android camera phones ever, with its superb 108MP sensor, 8K video and a 100x digital zoom, this camera phone has specs that traditional cameras haven't even achieved yet, and that's why it features in our best camera phone guide.

Considering this tech is only just over a year old, it's great to see that the price of this gorgeous Samsung cell phone has come down – so now you can pick one up for a significantly reduced price. Just scroll down to see on the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals we've got lined up for you.

Launched in March 2020, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is one of a family of handsets that were released: the Galaxy S20, alongside the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra, brought new camera systems to the entire line, and now the Galaxy S20 can be snapped up at bargain prices – now that the newer Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has been launched. Simply scroll down to see all of the offers we've got lined up for you...

(Image credit: Samsung)

And it's worth noting that the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G offers 128GB storage with 12GB RAM, as standard – with the option to expand storage by slotting in a microSD card.

