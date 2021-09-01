The best GoPro Hero 7 Black deals in September 2021

Popular

The GoPro Hero 7 Black is no longer the flagship model so now you can pick up this action camera at a reduced price

If you're looking for the most up to date and best GoPro Hero 7 Black deals, you're in the right place. It's been a while since the Hero 7 Black was GoPro’s flagship action camera, having now been superseded by the Hero 8 and Hero 9 Black models. However, the Hero 7 Black still has plenty to offer those seeking a solid, waterproof camera for their outdoor adventures – and if you use our price guides, you can rest assured that you've bagged yourself the best possible bargain available.

With the introduction of the Hero 8 Black and Hero 9 Black models, the Hero 7 Black  is now the entry-level model in GoPro's lineup, which means it offers excellent value.

The GoPro Hero 7 was the first model to sport neat features like HyperSmooth stabilization and TimeWarp, which still easily stand up today and make this model a better option than an older GoPro or a budget action camera.  

So, although the Hero 7 Black isn't the very best GoPro you can buy, it will certainly be more than enough action camera for all but the most demanding photographer. If you're in need of a reliable, waterproof camera and would rather not risk your smartphone or dedicated camera, why not grab yourself a bargain from our list of the best Hero 7 Black deals today?

GoPro Hero 7 Black key specs

A reliable, 4K-enabled action camera that you can take anywhere

Type: Action camera | Megapixels: 12MP | Viewfinder: No | Screen type: 2-inch fixed touchscreen | Max burst speed: 12 megapixel stills at up to 30fps | Movies: 4K at 60fps | User level: Beginner

Great 4K video
Superb image quality
HyperSmooth is very effective
Slo-mo footage only output through app or software
No front screen

