New unreleased GoPro camera surfaces – but which model is it, and will it revive GoPro's fortunes?

According to a Japanese camera rumors site, the Indonesian certification agency has registered a new GoPro model number, AMLF1, as we come toward September – the now traditional month for GoPro releases.

The new camera was listed on August 11 and gives the manufacturing location as Thailand (which, incidentally, is currently subject to 19% tariffs by the USA).

It is not clear whether this is the next-generation GoPro, the long-awaited Max 2 360 camera, or something else, but Japan was the country where, last month, GoPro lost its traditional top spot in the action camera market to DJI, so the company could certainly do with some good news.

That is according to the half-year results of the BCN Award, in which DJI took first place with 35.3% market share, in sales data from January to July 2025. I personally have put the DJI Action 5 Pro above the GoPro 13 Hero Black in the guide to the best action cameras because it has better low-light performance.

The BCN figures are effectively interim results for a year-long study, but with GoPro already needing to appease investors, the news was not ideal, so the appearance of solid evidence of a product release is encouraging for both GoPro fans and investors.

Previous products on the list do not have extremely helpful names either for discerning the exact camera type – 19 May saw the 'CPPB1' being registered by the same agency, and before that the 'CPST1'.

What is a little more interesting is that the last four registered GoPro products at this Indonesian certification agency were listed as being manufactured in China, though GoPro has used Thailand in the past too.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A few days before, one of the leakers who often posts about DJI has shared these sketches of the GoPro Max 2 from its patent which suggest that it might have solved heating issues in several ways that will make it able to record longer than GoPro's previous 360-degree camera.

👉I studied the patent for GoPro Max 2. It seems they have solved the overheating problem.✅Two heat sinks do not touch each other✅Separate cooling for sensors.✅The camera mount is also a heat sink! It is physically connected to the internals and helps dissipate heat. #gopro pic.twitter.com/2rfAoFhrYdAugust 8, 2025

You might also like

See some of our other stories about the now very expected GoPro Max 2 360-degree action camera, but there is a big battle for the best 360 camera.