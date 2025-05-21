Grab a GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini for just $127 in this Memorial Day deal
This big action camera discount is the best Memorial Day camera deal we have seen so far!
If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to grab an action camera that won’t break the bank, now’s the time.
The GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini has dropped to just $129.99 in an early Memorial Day deal at BestBuy - and that’s nothing short of remarkable. This pint-sized powerhouse launched at a much higher price and, until now, has stayed stubbornly expensive.
At this kind of discount, it’s not just good value - it’s a no-brainer for anyone looking to capture high-quality adventure footage without going full wallet meltdown.
SAVE $120 at Best Buy. The GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini packs 5.3K60 video and HyperSmooth 5.0 into a screenless, rugged body that’s built for tight mounts and raw, point-of-view action.
Despite its compact design, the Hero 11 Black Mini doesn’t skimp on performance. It shares the same image sensor as its full-sized sibling, meaning you get crisp 5.3K video, wide dynamic range, and excellent stabilization thanks to GoPro’s HyperSmooth tech. There’s no rear screen, but that’s the trade-off for its size and rugged build, which makes it ideal for mounting on helmets, handlebars, or wherever else you want to record without fuss. It’s waterproof, crash-resistant, and genuinely built to go the distance.
At $127, it undercuts even budget action cams that can’t touch GoPro for quality. Whether you’re planning to hit the trails, dive into the surf, or just want a reliable second cam for creative shots, this deal is hard to ignore. The Hero 11 Black Mini might lack some of the bells and whistles of more expensive models, but it nails the essentials - solid battery life, crisp footage, and the kind of durability that encourages you to push harder and go further.
With the best Memorial Day camera sales just kicking off, there’s always the temptation to wait and see what else appears - but this particular deal is unlikely to hang around for long.
The Hero 11 Black Mini at $129.99 feels like one of those rare moments where price, performance, and practicality align perfectly. If you’ve got summer adventures planned, this could well be the best investment you make before the season begins.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
