GoPro MAX 360 camera drops to its lowest price EVER!

GoPro has dropped the price of its powerful 360-degree action camera, the GoPro MAX, to just $299 - a solid saving of $99.99 when you factor in the included 1-year GoPro Premium subscription.

That bundle usually runs $399.98, so it’s a rare opportunity to pick up one of GoPro’s most versatile cameras at a significantly lower price, with all the added benefits of cloud backups, no-questions-asked camera replacement, and discounts on accessories baked into the GoPro Subscription.

GoPro Max (2025): was $349.99 now $299 at GoPro Save $50 at GoPro + FREE 1-year Premium Subscription worth $49.99. The newly-updated GoPro MAX is one of GoPro’s most versatile and creative 360 cameras and it's now at an even better price!

The GoPro MAX might just be the most creative camera GoPro makes. With twin lenses capturing full 360-degree footage, you don’t need to worry about framing your shot - you just hit record and decide on the angle later. Whether you're carving down a mountain, riding woodland trails, or filming the chaos of a family weekend, the MAX captures everything in sharp, immersive detail and stitches it all together in-camera with impressive smoothness.

Switch it into Hero mode and it becomes a classic wide-angle GoPro, complete with horizon leveling and class-leading stabilization. Add a front screen, clear audio from the front-facing mic, and you’ve got a camera that’s just as happy vlogging as it is strapped to a helmet or handlebars.

Where it really shines, though, is in post-production. GoPro’s app gives you total control over your footage—spin it, zoom it, reframe it however you like, all in high resolution. One clip can give you several unique edits, opening the door to a whole new way of shooting.

Now at $299 with a year of GoPro Premium included, it’s an excellent time to pick up a camera that’s as flexible, capable, and fun to use as anything else out there.

