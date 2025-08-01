Cameras usually fit neatly into a category, like compact cameras or mirrorless cameras. But the strangest camera that I’ve ever tried defies categorization. The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 isn’t quite an action camera, but it’s not quite a compact camera. In fact, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is quite weird. But, that’s exactly why I want one.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is a strange camera because it’s a camera built into a gimbal. That gives the camera an odd stick-like shape rather than the typical rectangle. But, that’s also the reason why the Pocket 3 is so good – and why I want one.

I think of the Pocket 3 like a drone camera, without the drone. As a camera-gimbal combo, creators can walk, run, and bounce around while still getting smooth video. Camera shake is one of my biggest video pet peeves, but I also hate hauling around a tripod, so the simplicity of a camera built into a gimbal appeals to me.

But the Pocket 3 also has the ability to follow a subject as it moves. That’s a huge advantage for creatives who are videoing themselves and don’t have someone to stand behind the camera.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is like a camera drone, without the drone (Image credit: Future)

The built-in gimbal makes the Osmo Pocket 3 look a little weird compared to traditional camera design, but that unique design gives the Pocket 3 a lot of versatility. Yes, the stabilization on action cameras has gotten pretty good, but not gimbal-level smooth. And an action camera can’t follow you around as you move, not unless you buy a separate gimbal for it.

The other reason the Pocket 3 appeals to me is that the one-inch sensor is larger than most action cameras. That’s particularly helpful in low light, and why the Pocket 3 delivers such crisp video.

Gimbals typically need balancing when adding a new camera to them, however, which is the other big reason the Pocket 3 appeals to me. The odd little vlogging camera is easy to use. I only managed to get my hands on one for a few minutes at a photography show, but it was fairly easy to jump into. There’s no initial setup because the camera is already built right into the gimbal. Uncovering all the advanced features will take some time and practice, but the basics are easy to jump into.

The reason I don’t have one yet is the price. The $799 / £489 / AU$849 list price isn’t terrible considering other compact cameras with one-inch sensors sit at a similar or even higher price point. It would be easy to justify that cost if I were a vlogger shooting lots of video. I'd probably already have one if I were a vlogger. But as a still photographer, the price is harder to justify when I’m just looking for something that can record behind-the-scenes videos of my photo shoots.

Still, I can’t say I’m not tempted to add this weird yet wonderful vlogging camera to my kit.

