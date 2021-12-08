Gift a photo calendar this Christmas with these amazing deals

A photo calendar is a great gift for pretty much anyone, even if someone receives multiple, one can be kept at home and one at work. We've all got those friends and family members who are really hard to buy for. Either they have everything, don't want anything or are just very selective about things. If you don't want to go down the easy route with gift vouchers or money, why not create a personalized photo calendar for them? They're easy to design, can be sent direct to you or your loved one and will be used throughout the year. It's a practical present with a lot of personality.

There are so many print services out there that offer personalized calendars so it can be a bit of a minefield choosing where to go. The last thing you want is to end up with a paper-thin, poorly printed calendar where the images don't accurately represent the photo you uploaded. Since Christmas Day is just around the corner (where did the year go?!) there isn't much time to rectify things if they do go wrong so it's best to go somewhere that is tried and trusted.

There are so many calendar styles to choose from including appointment photo calendars, A4 photo calendars or even a personalized year planner. To help you choose what style and service to use, we've put together a list of some of our favorite options.

Some personalized calendars you will be able to create entirely on the website by uploading or importing photos from your computer or Google Drive/Facebook/Instagram. Other services may recommend you download its purpose-built software to ensure the process is as simple as possible.

Mixbook photo calendars

Mixbook offers a wide range of high-quality print services including personalized photo calendars. Calendars are a great way of remembering some of your favorite moments, every day of the year. If you're after a photo calendar that you can be a little more creative with, Mixbook has a beautiful range of calendar templates that allow you to add both photos and text in a variety of fonts. You can even mark special events on the calendar throughout the year with stickers or text for an added surprise.

Greenery Photo Calendar - from $12.99 Greenery Photo Calendar - from $12.99

As Mixbook is currently offering up to 50% off everything even with postage costs you can order a beautiful personalized calendar for less than $19! There are hundreds of designs to choose from to suit every taste and calendars can be created on the Mixbook website.

Walmart photo calendars

Walmart might not be the first place you think of to get a photo calendar printed but it might be one of the most convenient. Especially if you've left things last minute as some calendars even offer same-day pick up. Choose between a 12 or 18-month calendar and then design it using the online editor. There are plenty of templates to choose from so you can just drag and drop your photos or you can make it from scratch if you have a specific idea in your head.

8 x 11-inch Photo Calendar from the $12.88 8 x 11-inch Photo Calendar from the $12.88

Walmart isn't the cheapest but it's certainly one of the most convenient places to get a calendar printed. The fact they also offer same-day printing is another bonus.

Snapfish photo calendars

Snapfish currently has some amazing deals on all of its personalized printing services - just in time for Christmas! With plenty of sizes, designs and themes to choose from as well as a fully customizable blank option, there's something everyone will love. You can also add your own photos and text to special dates in the year to make them stand out even more.

8.5 x 11-inch Wall Calendar - from $24.99 8.5 x 11-inch Wall Calendar - from $24.99

This may seem a little more expensive than some of the other calendars on the list but with 70% off you can create a calendar for less than $8 and that's a bargain! Upload photos from your laptop or phone, Facebook, Google Photos, Instagram or Flickr and have the calendar delivered to your door.

