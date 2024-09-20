David LaChapelle's iconic photo books are back in print after 10 years!

Long out of print, Taschen releases new editions of David LaChapelle's 'Lost + Found' and 'Good News'

Lost + Found by David LaChapelle
Nicki Minaj, Superbass 2011 (Image credit: © David LaChapelle Studio)

David LaChapelle's iconic two-book series Lost + Found and Good News are back in print after 10 years – but you might have to hurry as it will be the last printed editions!

David LaChapelle's psychedelic pop art style of photography has graced the covers of many publications such as Vogue, Rolling Stone, and I-D. A modern-day provocateur, his work is often a topic of debate among photographers however there is no denying his unique artistic talent and these coffee table books are a prime example.

Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

