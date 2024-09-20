David LaChapelle's iconic photo books are back in print after 10 years!

David LaChapelle's iconic two-book series Lost + Found and Good News are back in print after 10 years – but you might have to hurry as it will be the last printed editions!
David LaChapelle's psychedelic pop art style of photography has graced the covers of many publications such as Vogue, Rolling Stone, and I-D. A modern-day provocateur, his work is often a topic of debate among photographers however there is no denying his unique artistic talent and these coffee table books are a prime example.
Lost + Found and Good News are the final two installments from LaChapelle's extensive five-book anthology which began in 1996 with LaChapelle Land and continued with Hotel LaChapelle in 1999, and Heaven to Hell in 2006.
Lost + Found is the fourth book in the series and at the time of first printing in 2017 featured over a decade's worth of unseen work from LaChapelle’s creative renaissance.
LaChapelle describes the book as offering a bridge into paradise and the sublime, which is done by many famous muses playing roles in meticulously crafted sets. It includes a whos-who of stars including Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, and Miley Cyrus who you may already associate with this style of imagery, however Julian Assange, Chris Rock, and Ben Affleck who may not be, also play a part.
Good News, also originally published in 2017,follows in the footsteps of Lost + Found and provides the concluding installment. The style and aesthetic continue in the same kitsch manner however, more religious iconography is included in this installment, alluding to LaChapelle's wider narrative of the anthology.
Taschen, the publisher of both books states, "Good News follows David LaChapelle’s creative renaissance as he surrenders to contemplations of mortality, moving beyond the material world in a quest for paradise. Featuring a monumental curation of images, it is a sublime and arresting new body of work that attempts to photograph that which can’t be photographed."
The books are certainly a pair, exploring an extraordinary thirty years of surrealist kitsch-pop fashion photography. Lost + Found offers a stunning visual comment on our times, while Good News brings LaChapelle’s narrative to a more personal and introspective close.
Lost + Found and Good News by David LaChapelle are published by Taschen and they are both available now for $50 / £40 each (Australian pricing to be confirmed).
Taschen also offers a limited run of 500 Art Editions which includes both books and three prints each signed by David LaChapelle. This edition is available for $2,500 / £2,000.
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.