The best canvas print services in 2021

The best canvas print services are one of the best ways to show off your favorite images. Whether you want to display a particularly impressive photo from your last shoot, you've finally got around to printing your wedding photos, or you simply want to print a sentimental image in large scale, canvas prints are a beautiful way to add a bit of pizazz to your living area.

As canvas printing has become more accessible and affordable, it's also become much more popular. After all, if you're looking for the perfect piece of art to hang on your walls, why wouldn't you begin with photos of your friends and family – or photos that you've taken yourself. Plus, the tactile nature of the fabric finish of canvas prints can help elevate images, giving them a professional effect.

If you're excited to invest in a canvas print, but you're not sure where to start, then don't worry. We've examined the best canvas print services below to help you decide which will be the best service for you.

Best canvas print services

(Image credit: CanvasPop)

The clue being very much in the title, CanvasPop specializes in canvas prints, and are one of the best services in terms of ease of use, print quality, speed and cost. "It's as easy as 1-2-3", says the CanvasPop website. And you'll find no argument here. Ordering via the sleek and responsive CanvasPop website is a total cinch. Uploads can be directly from image folders or Instagram and Facebook, with low resolution warnings in place for unsuitable imagery.

You'll find no issue with print quality here, but to be totally sure you are provided a proof of print to review before finalising your order. And by this mean we mean it is reviewed by a person before the order can be completed, which is great for ensuring a perfect print, but can also mean a delay on shipping. The website promises reviews will take place within 1-3 days, however there is no option to speed up this process (even at an added cost).

Each and every canvas print is hand-stretched, with the name of the craftsman included on a removable sticker inside the frame.

CanvasPop may initially seem quite expensive, but the company offers regular deals of up to 50 per cent off, making for a significantly good cost-to-quality ratio.

(Image credit: Mixbook)

Online photo service Mixbook offers a variety of shapes and sizes when it comes to canvas prints. Using a simple drag-and-drop photo editor, creating your design is a cinch, with an in-built image resolution checker to make sure the quality is up to scratch for the size you choose.

The service isn't the cheapest around, but Mixbook canvas print quality is top notch. Using gallery-quality textured canvas on a solid front construction, prints wont stretch or sag, plus gallery-style frames in espresso, black and white will finish your prints off perfectly. Turn around times are also a little longer than other companies, depending on where you live.

Mixbook often runs very healthy discounts, so it's always worth checking out their website every so often to scoop up a great deal.

(Image credit: Social Print Studio)

03. Social Print Studio High quality canvas prints & great customer service Specifications Canvas type: Museum quality Ships to: International Online assistant: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Excellent quality + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Limited canvas sizes

Having been in the business of printing photos for almost a decade, the team at Social Print Studio has a wealth of knowledge and expertise when it comes to canvas printing. A lesser-known company, but one seriously worth considering if you're after quality, professional-looking prints.

Making life easy for users all around the globe, the company offers one museum-quality canvas finish using archival inks (permanent, non-fading and resistant to light, heat and water, and contains no impurities - can't get better than that, right?) and a glossy finish. Available in four sizes at one canvas depth, the print is finished wall ready, with a classic black backing and installed with a sawtooth hanger.

In order to maintain photo clarity, the company details minimum size requirements for each size canvas print as:

8x8" canvas – 800 x 800 pixels

8x10" canvas – 800 x 1000 pixels

11x14" canvas – 1100 x 1400 pixels

16x20" canvas– 1600 x 2000 pixels

Social Print Studios in-built photo editing software is super-easy to use, operating a simple upload service, with wrap clearly highlighted at every stage. And if you get stuck at any point the customer service is both reliable and friendly.

(Image credit: Great Big Canvas)

04. Great Big Canvas Hassle-free way to buy quality canvas prints Specifications Canvas type: Artist's grade canvas Ships to: USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK Online assistant: Yes Reasons to buy + Great quality + Floating frame option + UVB protection built in Reasons to avoid - Cheaper options available

Great Big Canvas specialises in ready-made canvas prints, including everything from sunsets and beaches to architecture and education. But there's also the option to order custom canvas prints too, ranging from 8 x 10" right up to 36 x 36". Using artist's grade canvas and archival inks, all Great Big Canvas prints have UVB protection built in to protect against fading and moisture.

Prices aren't the cheapest around, but you get what you pay for, and you're guaranteed quality with Great Big Canvas or your money back. The company regularly offers impressive discounts of up to 50 per cent, which makes for excellent value for money. Great Big Canvas also offers an alternative floating frame option, which adds a really unique, modern feel to canvas photos.

(Image credit: Walmart )

05. Walmart A reliable, affordable and quality canvas printing service Specifications Canvas type: HP Artist, Matte, HP Photo, HP Textured, Fujifilm Ships to: USA Online assistant: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Highly affordable + Range of styles and sizes Reasons to avoid - Not the best quality

You can get pretty much anything at Walmart these days, even canvas prints. And while you might be thinking they're probably not the best quality, you'd be wrong. Ok, sure, they're not quite in the same league at Social Print Studio or CanvasPop, but if you're on a bit of a budget and want a few prints to brighten up your home or studio, Walmart is one of the best canvas print services around.

There's a somewhat unbelievable range of sizes and themes to choose from, plus no frame, floating, contemporary and traditional frame options for each. Walmart's photo editing software is simple to use, even for beginners, and there's an in-built warning system to notify you when images are poor quality. Canvas types differ depending on the style of print you are after, full details of which you can find via the Walmart website. You'll also find regular, very decent discounts on Walmart's canvas print services, so worth keeping an eye out if you want to save a bit of extra cash.

(Image credit: Easy Canvas Prints)

06. Easy Canvas Prints The best budget canvas printing service Specifications Canvas type: Polyester Ships to: USA, Canada Online assistant: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS EasyCanvasPrints - from $10.49 Visit Siteat EasyCanvasPrints Reasons to buy + Highly affordable + Enhancement service + Regular discounts Reasons to avoid - Finish lacking in quality - No image quality warning

If you thought you couldn't get cheaper than Walmart, think again. If you're after a cheap but quality option, Easy Canvas Prints are, by far, the lowest priced printing service listed here. At time of writing, the company currently has up to 97% off various products, meaning right now you could walk away with a 30 x 40" canvas print for just over $30 (opposed to the regular $300).

Now, obviously with budget services you are going to have to compromise on quality slightly, starting with the canvases being printed on polyester, with a semi-gloss surface, so you'll want to think carefully about lighting and reflection, as well as keeping it out of direct sunlight to avoid fading. That said, Easy Canvas still offers a very professional service, with prints that only pro photographers might notice are lacking slightly when it comes to quality.

The company also prides itself on support, noting on its website how its 'dedicated "Customer Love Team" works hard to ensure 100% satisfaction on each and every order'. And that is something you want to take advantage of when ordering as there is no warning system in place to let you know if your image is too small to be printed at the size you require. This is hardly surprising given the price you're paying for a print, however be sure to use the online assistant or email the team to check the image you want to print is good enough quality for your canvas size ahead of ordering.

Easy Canvas Prints also offers an enhancement service for an added cost, which includes everything from red eye removal and teeth whitening to oil painting effects and restoring old photographs.

What is a canvas print?

To create a canvas print, photo finishing manufacturers will take your image and print it onto canvas material using an inkjet printer. Once this has fully dried, the canvas will then be stretched over a wooden frame and secured in place (usually with the help of some heavy duty staples).

One of the benefits of canvas prints is that they tend to be larger than typical photo prints. However, you can also get smaller sizes as well, if that's what you're looking for.

Each of the canvas print services listed above are designed to be as simple as possible, with a clear step-by-step process to help you upload your shot and optimize it for a beautiful canvas print. Some canvas print services will even include photo editing software. This helps make sure that the image you've selected will work with the canvas size you've chosen.

The best canvas prints: tips for choosing

Image quality – Like with any print, image quality is the most important thing to consider when it comes to canvas prints. These larger scale images will require higher resolution files in order to avoid your print looking pixelated, so choosing a canvas print service that fully understands the importance of image resolution is vital. Professional services will have systems in place to highlight when an image provided is not of a high enough resolution and therefore avoid a bad print. A fail-safe way to avoid mistakes is to the email the company ahead of ordering and ask them outright if the quality is good enough for the size of canvas you're after.



– Like with any print, image quality is the most important thing to consider when it comes to canvas prints. These larger scale images will require higher resolution files in order to avoid your print looking pixelated, so choosing a canvas print service that fully understands the importance of image resolution is vital. Professional services will have systems in place to highlight when an image provided is not of a high enough resolution and therefore avoid a bad print. A fail-safe way to avoid mistakes is to the email the company ahead of ordering and ask them outright if the quality is good enough for the size of canvas you're after. Print styles – canvas prints come in various sizes and formats, including single image and collage format and square, portrait, landscape and panoramic orientation. The key to deciding which to go for is the image you're printing. A collage, for example, are great for wedding and holiday photos, whereas a single portrait image would probably be better suited to a square canvas. Again, if you're unsure, email the canvas print company ahead of ordering to ask for advice.



– canvas prints come in various sizes and formats, including single image and collage format and square, portrait, landscape and panoramic orientation. The key to deciding which to go for is the image you're printing. A collage, for example, are great for wedding and holiday photos, whereas a single portrait image would probably be better suited to a square canvas. Again, if you're unsure, email the canvas print company ahead of ordering to ask for advice. Canvas quality – What canvas are the printing service you have chosen using? Is it matte canvas or gloss canvas? Gloss canvas under light may have an added shine and distorted color, so it's a question worth asking before you proceed.



– What canvas are the printing service you have chosen using? Is it matte canvas or gloss canvas? Gloss canvas under light may have an added shine and distorted color, so it's a question worth asking before you proceed. Finishing details – When you've got a beautiful printed canvas, the last thing you want is lumpy corners that have been folded badly. Folds should not be visible on your print, and if they are, send it back.



– When you've got a beautiful printed canvas, the last thing you want is lumpy corners that have been folded badly. Folds should not be visible on your print, and if they are, send it back. Delivery times – Bear in mind that due to the nature of the printing process, canvas delivery times will almost certainly take longer than regular prints. That said, many of the bigger companies are still able to turn these around within three days, however that may differ in busier periods so always aim to order at least a week in advance of when you need your canvas to be delivered.

Read more:

Best picture frames

Best photo books

Best online photo printing services

Best digital photo frames

Best photo gifts