Earth Day: Creating environmentally-friendly photo products is easy!

When it comes to printing photos, it's so important to support brands that are committed to sustainability and environmental conservation. And it is our responsibility to make sure to work with providers that don't ignore the environmental impact of their products, and how their production process is influencing our planet.

Holding your work in physical form in your hands is always a highlight. It not only gives you a reason to sift through your archive of digital photos, but also enables you to add a creative twist by highlighting specific elements to showcase your photographic skills.

But how can you tell if a brand is sustainable and supports environmental conservation?

One way to identify such brands is by looking for an FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certificate. FSC approval means it meets the highest environmental and social standards, and confirms that the paper is made of responsibly sourced wood fiber.

A reputable provider will also be transparent about production methods and printing materials, so check if a Sustainability Report can be found on the brand's website.

As a market leader in Europe, Cewe is a great example when it comes to environmentally friendly printing and product creation. It offers a variety of products for any occasion and budget – making it easy to find high-quality and green options to showcase your photography.

Cewe works with a photographer-approved print process, with over 90% of the digital printing paper being FSC-certified. You can find the company's Sustainability Report here.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Let's take a look at five products that give us the chance to relive our past photo successes in physical form.

Square photo prints

Make your prints even more personal by adding messages (Image credit: CEWE)

Square prints are a modern way to showcase your images, giving them an Instagram feel in physical form. Cewe prints on FSC-certified 300gsm paper with a textured matte finish, which is perfect for the creative use of your photos.

Jigsaw puzzle

Cewe's puzzles come in two sizes – 500 pieces (24x48cm) and 1,000 pieces (48x68cm) for experienced puzzlers (Image credit: CEWE)

The jigsaw puzzle range is Cewe’s most sustainable product – it is produced with environmentally friendly, water-based printing technology and is FSC-certified. The manufacturer also offsets unavoidable CO₂ emissions that occur during production through certified climate protection projects.

Wood photo prints

Why not create a wood photo print? (Image credit: CEWE)

You can do more than simply print your photos on standard photo paper. Why not print your subject on sustainably sourced wood, giving it an eye-catching appearance on a sanded and textured surface? This technique is perfect for showcasing black-and-white, monochrome or high-contrast photographs.

Photo wall calendar

Keep this in mind when you are creating calendars for next year (Image credit: CEWE)

Here's the most popular choice of photographers. Cewe’s calendar is made with FSC-certified paper, which comes from sustainable forestry. There are plenty of paper options to choose from, ranging from Fujifilm premium photo paper to matte, high gloss and recycled. The latter has a thickness of 250gsm and a silky, semi-matte surface.

Photo magnets

Magnets are not just for holiday memories! (Image credit: CEWE)

Turn your favorite photographic moments into beautiful keepsakes with magnets. This little product is also perfect for customers, for example, when you are a wedding photographer and want to create a stand-out piece, like the first kiss of the newlyweds.

You might also like...

Check our articles centered around Earth Day, for example, about how to make money from photography in an eco-friendly way, or look at 5 green website hosts to reduce your environmental impact.