The best Canon EOS 80D deals in September 2021

The Canon EOS 80D may now be over three years old, but it still embodies the best of what enthusiasts should demand from a modern SLR camera.

The Canon EOS 80D may now be over three years old, but it still embodies the best of what enthusiasts should demand from a modern SLR camera. It has fast, effective autofocusing, excellent handling and, of course, takes dazzling images.

The EOS D80 no longer makes it into our best DSLR guide, due to it having being replaced by the newer Canon EOS 90D. However, the 80D is still a good buy if you find it at the right price...

• Read more: Canon EOS 90D vs EOS 80D vs EOS 7D Mark II



Canon EOS 80D specifications: Sensor: 24.2MP TTL-CT-SIR with a CMOS sensor | Memory: SD/SDHC/SDXC | Viewfinder: Pentaprism | Video resolution: Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) at 60, 50, 30, 25 or 24p | ISO range: 100-16,000 | Autofocus points: 45 cross-type | LCD screen: 3-inch, 1,040,000-dot TFT with 170-degree viewing angle | Shutter speeds: 1/8,000 to 30 sec, Bulb | Weight: 730g (body only) | Dimensions: 139 x 105.2 x 78.5mm | Power supply: LP-E6N rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Pros: 24Mp sensor resolves detail well, Fast and effective AF system, Excellent screen
Cons: AF system requires time to master

As a DSLR camera, it's a little bigger than the average compact system camera on today's market, but there's no denying that the Canon EOS 80D is a brilliantly built bit of equipment.

It has been designed with ergonomics at the forefront of the process - we found the touchscreen responsive and its controls to be logically laid-out to make the most of the abundance of features. Enthusiasts can make the most out of the vari-angle hinge and rapid autofocus system. And did we mention the sheer quality of the images it captures?

Also read: Canon EOS 80D review



