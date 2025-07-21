This ready-to-shoot Pentax KF beginner camera kit is now under $900

If you're just getting started in photography and want a camera that can grow with you, the Pentax KF with 18-135mm lens is an ideal first step - and right now it's just $899.90 on Amazon, down from $1,072.95.

That’s a saving of $173.05 on a rugged, go-anywhere DSLR kit that’s ready to shoot landscapes, portraits, and everything in between straight out of the box.

While the KF is designed with beginners in mind, it doesn’t feel like an entry-level camera. You’re getting a weather-sealed DSLR with a 24MP APS-C sensor, in-body shake reduction, and a versatile 18-135mm lens that covers a wide focal range with impressive sharpness and durability.

What sets the KF apart is how practical it is for real-world use. The fully articulating LCD screen is ideal for vlogging or shooting from creative angles, while night vision and outdoor view modes help you stay in control, whatever the lighting conditions. Pentax has always championed traditional photographers, and this camera stays true to that ethos. It feels solid in the hand, comes with twin dials for intuitive control, and boasts a proper optical viewfinder - a rarity at this level. It’s an excellent way to master the craft without the distractions of touchscreen gimmicks or menu overload.

Yet it’s no dinosaur either. With in-camera RAW development, focus peaking, and Bluetooth for easy file transfers, the KF includes just enough modern tech to support you as your skills evolve. It’s the kind of camera that won’t outgrow you overnight, offering room to experiment while staying reliable.

For under $900, this is easily one of the best value DSLR kits available right now, especially considering the quality of the included 18-135mm WR lens. Whether you're aiming to take photography more seriously or need a tough, dependable backup for outdoor adventures, this Pentax KF deal is hard to beat.