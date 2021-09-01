Best web hosting sites for photographers in 2021

The best web hosting sites for photographers are the ultimate way to customize your own spectacular portfolio that will show off all of your skills. We've put together this guide to help you find the right service for you – and at a great price too.

While the best website builders for photographers are a great option for those short on time, the limited number of templates don't exactly offer a bespoke service. Meanwhile, the best web hosting sites for photographers give you plenty more customizable options, enabling you to design the perfect photography website for you.

There are two ways to create your own website – the first is to use WordPress, as this can be done without having to use HTML. One of the benefits of WordPress is that many of the best web hosting sites for photographers will already have WordPress pre-installed. If you don't have much experience in creating websites from scratch, then we would recommend going down the WordPress route.

Alternatively, if you're a whizz with coding and you have a clear and unique vision for your website, then why not try using a tool such as Adobe Dreamweaver. This will give you total control over how your website will look, unlocking new creative possibilities.

No matter which way you decide to build your website, there are a few technical aspects that you should consider before you choose a web hosting service. The most important one is that you'll have enough capacity for the photo and video files that you might want to upload. After all, being able to display all of your images is a pretty important requirement for a photography website! You'll also want to look for a web hosting provider that features unlimited bandwidth as well.

One thing that's worth being aware of is that many of the best web hosting sites for photographers will initially offer low introductory rates. These low prices will then often be hiked up the following year. To avoid a nasty shock in the second year of your website's life, we'd recommend reading the fine print when signing up to your chosen web hosting site provider.

To help you choose the best web hosting sites for you, we've rounded up our favorites below. We've also picked out a great web hosting deal to help you save a little bit of cash!

If you’d like to create a site for your photography using WordPress, Bluehost is our hosting provider of choice. Its prices are very reasonable for the service provided, which includes automatic WordPress setup so you can start building your site with a minimum of hassle using one of hundreds of templates

If WordPress doesn’t appeal, or you want to get a simple portfolio online quickly while you work on your site, Bluehost also offers a browser-based website builder that’s fast and easy to use.

A basic Bluehost account gives you 50GB storage for your site and photos, but if that’s not enough you can upgrade to the Plus plan and remove the limit entirely. A Plus plan also lets you set up email addresses using your domain name (ideal for professionals speaking to clients) and manage them through Microsoft Office 365.

Bluehost is well established, and offers good customer support too, so you can be confident that your corner of the web is in safe hands.

HostGator’s plans are super affordable, and even the most basic ‘Hatchling’ plan is very generous. You get one-click WordPress installation, a free domain for the first year, unmetered bandwidth and, most impressively, unlimited storage. You also get ecommerce tools (ideal if you want to sell prints) with a choice of two different shopping cart services.

As with all hosting services, HostGator’s prices rise after the introductory period has expired, but if you don’t mind committing for the long haul, you can sign up for three years at just $2.64 (£1.95) per month.

HostGator offers a 45-day money-back guarantee if you’re not completely happy with its service, but with 24/7 help available we doubt you’re likely to need it.

(Image credit: InMotion Hosting)

InMotion has been hosting websites since 2001, and you can trust it to take good care of your portfolio site. Not only are its servers reliable, it also offers advanced security tools, including malware protection and backups, to ensure your valuable online presence is safe.

You don’t get unlimited bandwidth unless you upgrade to a business plan, but InMotion gives you a rough estimate of how many visitors your site will be able to handle with each personal plan so you can decide which suits you best.

WordPress is preinstalled and ready to go with any plan, and InMotion also includes BoldGrid – a WYSIWYG editor that makes it easy to customize and create your own themes.

It’s not the cheapest web hosting service around, but you get a great deal for your money and there’s a 90-day money-back guarantee.

GoDaddy is one of the biggest names in domains and web hosting, and its hosting plans have a lot to offer photographers – particularly if you’re making your first site. There’s one-click WordPress installation so you can start getting creative straight away, plus GoDaddy’s own browser-based website building tools if you’re in a hurry.

The Economy plan only gives you 100GB storage, which might not be enough for a large portfolio, but upgrading to Deluxe only costs a little extra. Alternatively, you can buy extra drive space through the control panel if you need more. Office 365 email is included free for the first year, so you can have a professional-looking email address to share with clients and access your messages anywhere.

You’ll get a free domain for the first year too, and GoDaddy offers a huge range of options so you can pick something that really suits you and your work rather than having to think of an original .com address that becomes very expensive after the introductory period ends.

05. tsoHost UK-based web hosting that’s feature-packed and flexible Specifications Unmetered bandwidth: Yes Storage: 100GB - unlimited Support: Support: 7am-12am GMT Reasons to buy + Transparent pricing + Can easily upgrade or downgrade + Powered by renewable energy Reasons to avoid - Lacks 24/7 support

Most of the web hosting services here are based in the US, but if you’re in the UK then you might prefer a provider closer to home. tsoHost is a well-established provider that’ll host your site from its data center in Greater London.

There’s one-click WordPress installation, and if you already have a website hosted elsewhere, you can transfer it to tsoHost free of charge. The Economy plan only provides 100GB storage, which you might outgrow, but there’s unlimited bandwidth so you won’t need to worry about becoming too popular for your hosting plan. Changed your mind? You can upgrade and downgrade your plan within your control panel.

There’s no 24/7 support chat, which is unusual, but there’s live chat and phone support between 7am and midnight GMT, which should be fine for most photographers. You’ll also get a 30-day money-back guarantee when you sign up, just in case.

Wix is best known for its browser-based website builder, but it also offers hosting plans, including a free option that might appeal to creatives on a budget. Although it provides a generous 500GB storage, you only get the same amount of bandwidth and Wix will places ads on your site. To remove these limitations you’ll need to upgrade to a premium plan.

These are reasonably priced, and include some welcome extras like Google Ad vouchers so you can buy advertisements to help more people find your site. There are ecommerce tools too, so you can sell prints of your work, and Wix won’t take a cut in the form of transaction fees.

Unfortunately it’s not possible to host a WordPress site on Wix. It used to be possible to set up WordPress on a subdomain, but Wix has now decided to switch over entirely to its own blogging platform, which limits your creativity somewhat.

