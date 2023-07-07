Best Prime Day memory card deals 2023

Amazon's Prime Day sales event kicks off next week - running for 48 hours from first thing on Tuesday through to midnight on Wednesday. We are already tracking the best Prime Day camera deals, as the early offers start to drop. But one thing we have learned from previous Amazon sales, is that this is the best time to stock up on memory cards for your cameras (or phone, or drone).

It is a fact of digital life, that you can never have enough storage - and the Prime Day event is one of the best time to get cards at much, much lower prices than normal.

We are set up ready and waiting to find the best offers from Sandisk, Sony, Lexar and others as the deals start to fall... and in the meantime, we will whet your appetite with some of the best memory deals that are already live…

US: Top retailers

Prime Day is an Amazon only affair, unlike Black Friday, but other retailers are likely to reduce prices over the Prime Day even - and some may have discounts on products not stocked or not discounted at Amazon. Key retailers to check out for camera deals and photo-related discounts are:

Amazon: Cheap prices on camera gear

Adorama: Big discounts on cameras and tech

Apple: Save on your old iPhone or iPad

Walmart: DSLR, Mirrorless & action cameras

B&H Photo Video: Deals on camera brands

Best Buy: Save on TVs, laptops, appliances

Canon USA: Buy direct to save money

Dell: Discounts on laptops and PCs

GoPro: Early deals on Hero 11 Black

HP: Save on laptops, desktops, monitors

Lenovo: Huge savings on laptops

Microsoft Store: Get powerful PCs & laptops

Mixbook: Cheap photo books & calendars

Samsung: Hard drives, SD cards, and more

US: Best Prime Day memory card deals

Sony Tough 160GB CFexpress Type A| $399 |$348

SAVE $50 at Adorama Designed by Sony, the Tough memory cards offer a great solution for storing stills, or extending your video production. With write speeds as high as 700MB/s and reads up to 800MB/s.

Sony Tough 512GB CFexpress Type B| $649 |$446

SAVE $203 at Amazon Sony's Tough memory cards offer a great solution for storing your stills, or extending your video production. With write speeds as high as 1480MB/s and reads up to 1700MB/s – these are the cards for speed.

SanDisk 128GB UHS-I SDXC card| was $39.99 |now $18.99at Amazon With read/write speeds of up to 150/70MB/s respectively, this SanDisk Extreme SD card is no slouch. It's also the cheapest 128GB big brand SD card we've found at Amazon this Cyber Monday.

SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card| was $69.99 |now $29.99

Save $40 at Amazon A decent saving on this high-speed, high-capacity microSD card from one of the best names in the business.

SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC card| was $59.99 |now $39.50

SAVE $20.49 at Amazon Can't stretch to the 1TB version of this card? You're in luck, as the 512GB capacity is even better value in terms of gigabytes per buck.

SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC card| was $108.99 |now $48.99

SAVE $60.49 at Amazon Capable of blistering 190MB/s read and 150MB/s write speeds, this microSD card lives up to its Extreme name. Now with a $40 saving, this extreme performance comes at an extremely low price.

SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC card| was $136.99 |now $94.99

SAVE $42.09 at Amaozn 1 terabyte microSD cards used to cost mega bucks, but not now. $100 will buy you this 150MB/s-capable SanDisk card, so you can almost forget about running out of storage space.

Best Storage deals

Crucial X6 2TB portable SSD| was $199.99 |now $99.99

Save $100 at Amazon Crucial may not be the most famous brand of portable SSDs, but it's been a major player in the memory market - flash drives, RAM, etc - for decades. We've hunted high and low (there's no end to lengths I'll go ♫) for a better 2TB portable SSD at Amazon, but this Crucial X6 is simply unbeatable value.

WD 5 TB My Passport portable hard drive| was $144.99 |now $98.99

SAVE $46.18 at Amazon The WD my Passport has long been our preferred choice for getting cost-effective portable storage. Available in several capacities, its the largest 5TB offering of this hard drive that gives you the most bang per buck. It's formatted for Mac out of the box, but can be easily reformatted for use with Windows.

WD Elements 16TB Desktop Hard Drive| was $449.99 |now $199.99

SAVE $250 at Amazon After the most possible desktop storage for the best possible price? You're looking right at it. 16 TERABYTES of storage will be very, very hard to fill, and now you can get it with a massive discount, making it barely more expensive than some lower-capacity desktop drives.

UK: best Prime Day Memory & Storage deals

SanDisk 128GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I card| was £21.99 |now £17.49

SAVE £4.50 at Amazon This might not be the fastest SD card out there, but it's still capable of 120MB/s, and the best bit is its stunning value for a SanDisk card.

Crucial X6 2TB portable SSD| was £194.99 |now £84.99

Save £110 at Amazon Crucial may not be the most famous brand of portable SSDs, but it's been a major player in the memory market - flash drives, RAM, etc - for decades. We've hunted high and low for a better value 2TB portable SSD, but this Crucial X6 is simply unbeatable value!

Seagate 5TB portable hard drive| was £124.99 |now £112.99

Save £12 at Amazon A great value portable hard drive. Smaller capacities are also available, but this 5TB offering is the best in terms of gigabytes per £.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon's biggest sale of the year. The annual two-day deals event is for Prime members only and is usually held in July. It features some of the best-ever deals on the retailer's own products and services, such as Fire TVs, Kindles, Echo devices, Audible, and more.

Prime Day originally started in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon's 20th anniversary. Designed to encourage people to spend outside of the October-December holiday season, the online retailer says its only goal was to "offer a volume of deals greater than Black Friday".

Since then, it's ballooned into one of the biggest sales in the global retail calendar, with many other large retailers launching promotions of their own to take advantage of the huge online audience around Prime Day - and particularly so in the US.

There was also the opt-in charity donation service called Amazon Smile that funnelled some of your spending on Prime Day deals to charitable causes. Unfortunately, Amazon shut down this program in Febrayr so it won't be possible to set it up in 2023.

Free Amazon Prime trials

Amazon Prime membership | 30-day free trial

An Amazon Prime membership is vital if you want to take part in Amazon Prime Day – but you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial to get around paying any extra fees! Just make sure to cancel before the trial period ends.

Amazon Prime Student | 6-month free trial

An Amazon Prime Student membership is vital if you want to take full advantage of Amazon Prime Day – but you also get a 6-month free trial to get around paying any extra fees during this shopping event, and even to the run-up to Black Friday - and if you want to keep your subscription you save 50% on your membership too!

