Best Nikon Zf deals in December 2023: best prices and stock updates

If you're looking for great deals on the Nikon Zf then you have arrived at the right place. This is a dedicated page to all of the deals currently on the Nikon Zf across the internet, which is also kept up to date via our handy software, so you will always see the best price on this amazing camera.

Check out our full Nikon Zf review

The Nikon Zf is a long-awaited big brother to the Nikon Z fc and it's now probably the most powerful entry yet in Nikon's line of retro-chic digitals. This full-frame camera proves once again that good style never goes away. While the camera's body design retrieves the filmic, steel-feel functionalism of vintage SLRs, its insides are nonetheless outfitted with the latest in Z-series features and capabilities, turning the Zf's iconic silhouette into a modern and tactile shooter that uses its advanced tech to deliver timeless imagery.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The best Nikon Zf deals Best vintage-looking Nikon camera Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: FX | Megapixels: 24.5 | Lens mount: Nikon Z | Screen: 3.2-in 2100k-dot vari-angle TFT touch-sensitive LCD | Viewfinder: 3690k-dot (Quad VGA) OLED | Max shooting speed: 14fps | Max video resolution: 4K 60p View at Amazon Preorder at BHPhoto View at Amazon Stunning retro design and build quality Manual dials Full frame sensor Autofocus smarts from the flagship Z9 Lack of matching lenses Very Shallow grip Articulating screen and hinge are not flush with the body

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Recalling the FM2, Nikon's mechanical workhorse of yesteryear, the Zf's machined edges, knurled dials, and marbled texture are designed to fully immerse the user in the sensual experience of operating a beautiful machine – very Leica-esc!

Made from precision-carved aluminum, the dials for shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation feature engraved markings for full manual control. The mechanical shutter fires with an audible, authoritative click and it also features a dedicated black-and-white mode with two monochrome recipes available at a moment's notice with a click of a switch.

But just because it looks old, does not mean this camera isn't full of future tech! The camera's electronic viewfinder, which lies in a prism-shaped housing, can now be manipulated by touching the 3.2", vari-angle rear LCD screen, allowing the user to move focus points, select a subject to track, and toggle between display modes, all while the eye remains resting against the viewfinder. The rear screen is also fully articulated (including front-facing), allowing for easy navigation and operation at high and low angles.

This camera is the essence of retro design and mirrorless tech that allows the user to enjoy the essence of photography in a fully manual environment, whilst still having high-tech features when the need arises.

Read more:

Best Nikon camera

Best Retro camera

Best camera for street photography

Nikon Zf vs Niko Z fc