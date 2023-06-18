The best iPhone 14 screen protectors in 2023

The best screen protectors for the iPhone 14 are designed to keep your device safe, clean, and pristine. But not only that - if you were ever to drop your phone, a screen protector can be the barrier between you and a costly screen repair bill.

Many folks think that screen protectors aren't needed anymore as flagship phone screens are built from much tougher materials, but this couldn't be further from the truth. No smartphone is indestructible, and even the best rugged phones have their limitations when dropped from hefty heights or plunged into a club toilet.

Best iPhone 14 screen protectors

How do I choose a screen protector?

We understand that the hunt for a durable yet reasonably priced screen protector can be daunting and time-consuming, but really, it's a breeze once you know what to look for. Luckily for you, we're pretty much experts when it comes to finding the best smartphone accessories available for the best camera phones, with options to suit all budgets and lifestyles, and from leading brands that you can trust.

Do you work from home? You might benefit from a blue-light-blocking screen to keep your eyes strain-free. A bit of a germaphobe? A screen protector with antimicrobial coatings will help to prevent and eliminate surface bacteria from lurking on your phone screen. If you work in construction, consider a screen protector made with tempered glass and advanced drop protection.

If you're a photographer and smartphone shooter (which we assume you are - this is Digital Camera World after all) then you might want to pair your screen protector with a strong phone case with raised edges to protect your camera unit from any cracked lenses upon impact. Maybe even consider purchasing a separate camera lens protector too.

Note too, that the iPhone 14 shares the same sized screen as the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro - so screens sold as suitable for those phones will also work with the iPhone 14.

How we test

In all honesty, there's no real way to test a screen protector thoroughly enough without actually putting our own phones in danger. So for this reason, we base our recommendations on things like quality and materials used, ease of application, and most importantly the price range and value for money.

We weren't born yesterday, and we know that most manufacturers will exaggerate and upsell key features of screen protectors knowing that you'll never test them. For example, some products might be listed with 10ft drop protection, but we aren't about to find out whether that's true.

With this in mind, we tend to take things with a pinch of salt when it comes to testing screen protectors, but we'll only recommend products that we would purchase ourselves, from brands that we're familiar with in having tested other products from their catalog and we can safely vouch for their reliability and quality.

