The best cloud storage for photos in 2021: online storage for photographers

When you're choosing the best cloud storage for photos, there are a few things you need to consider. Are you just looking to store your holiday snaps in a central location? Or are you a serious photographer who needs to both RAW files and quickly share images with clients? Depending on your needs, deciding on the best cloud storage for photos will be different for each person.

Some will be happy with a free service that provides limited amounts of storage. For others, upgrading to a paid cloud storage service will be a better option, giving you more storage, and more advanced features as well.

While the best portable hard drives are great, there's nothing that beats the peace-of-mind that the best cloud storage for photos gives you. After all, a service such as Dropbox or iCloud can't be dropped, knocked or destroyed in a fire! While the most foolproof system would be to combine cloud storage with a password manager service and place the same images on a product such as a portable SSD, you still get plenty of data security with cloud storage alone.

You'll want to look for a single, easily accessible online archive that can be viewed, uploaded-to and downloaded-from at any time, from camera phones, laptops and tablets. A service that enables you to effortlessly organize your images into albums is also worth looking out for as well.

Of course, no one system is foolproof – which is why we would always recommend using a combination of physical drives and cloud storage. Being able to upload and download images is great, but you're massively dependent on how strong your internet connection is. Meanwhile, one of the biggest problems with online services is that there are no promises of permanency – if the service runs out of money tomorrow, they could disappear overnight.

However, the risk of this happening is low – especially if you store your images on one of the more established platforms, such as iDrive or pCloud. Plus, some of the best cloud storage for photos have useful features, such as file management automation. This will use geotags and metadata to group your images together by location, the device it was taken with, when it was shot or even using facial recognition to group the photos by individual people.

We've rounded up the best cloud storage for photos below. However, before you get into that, check out the three deals below to save your cash on some of the best cloud storage services around.

Best cloud storage for photos in 2021

Paid online photo storage

1. IDrive The best cloud storage overall Specifications Capacity options: 5GB (free), 5TB, 10TB Supported devices: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux TODAY'S BEST DEALS IDrive 5TB $3.98 /year Visit Siteat iDrive Reasons to buy + Great value + Supports internal, external and NAS drives + Simple interface Reasons to avoid - Must pay for 12 months up front - No cheaper capacities under 2TB

IDrive is a fast, easy to use cloud storage solution which lets you easily sync files stored on your computer, as well as on a NAS (Network Attached Storage) drive. The simple web interface allows you to easily share files by email or to social media sites, and you can sleep easy knowing up to 30 previous versions of all files are retained should you need to roll back to an older version of an image.

What's more, while there is support for continuous file syncing, files on the cloud don't have to be automatically deleted should you delete the version on your local hard drive. Like Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive, IDrive also offers a clever facial recognition feature to help you organise your image portfolio, and it's able to sync images across your mobile devices.

pCloud is a relative newcomer to the cloud storage scene, but it's making waves, and it's easy to see why. This is one of a few cloud storage companies to offer a one-off, lifetime payment option, as well as annual subscription plans.

It's not only the lifetime option that makes pCloud attractive, though. You can access your files from a PC, Mac, mobile devices or the web, with pCloud appearing as a local drive on a PC or Mac for ultimate ease of access and backup. What's more, for a small extra monthly payment, you can upgrade to pCloud Crypto so each stored file can be encrypted and password protected.

3. Livedrive The best cloud storage for high capacity Specifications Capacity options: Unlimited (Briefcase 2TB or 5TB) Supported devices: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android TODAY'S BEST DEALS Sign up for LiveDrive Reasons to buy + Unlimited backup + Good security + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Free trial requires payment details - No disk imaging option

Livedrive is unusual among cloud storage providers as it offers unlimited capacity, and if you only need to back up the contents of one PC or Mac, the monthly cost is very reasonable. Back-up is automatic and mirrors any changes you make to a file on your computer, and up to 30 previous versions of edited files are stored in case you need to roll back to a previous file version.

To back up multiple computers (up to 5), the Pro Suite is the package to go for. This also lets you back up your mobile device, as well as giving you 5GB of Briefcase storage. Briefcase is Livedrive's file syncing service which functions much like Dropbox, giving you an online drive where you can store you're most-used images, videos and documents for easy access while you're on the go from any computer or mobile device. Briefcase also makes it easy to share files and folders securely, with the option to password protect a shared file.

Livedrive can be accessed via its website, or a dedicated app for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android. Stored files are protected by AES-256 bit encryption, along with two-factor authentication when you access your account.

Smugmug isn't really cloud storage in the conventional backup sense - it's a website builder designed to host image and/or video content. Think Flickr (no coincidence - Smugmug acquired Flickr in 2018) but with a major overhaul and many more features.

The main draw here is you can uploaded unlimited numbers of images and videos, albeit with a few limitations. Images must be less than 150MB each, and videos need to be under 3GB, and with a max res of 1080p and duration of 20 minutes.

The other catch is that, being a platform designed for displaying photos online, not just storing them, image file types are restricted to web-friendly JPEG, GIF, PNG and HEIF formats; no Raw or TIFF support here. You do however get a mobile app that enables image editing and archiving on the move, while the display options for uploaded images and videos are extensive, as are the media sharing features.

Four pricing options are available: the Basic plan gives you a simple but modern website design, but with restricted customization and a .smugmug.com website URL. Upgrading to the Power plan adds much more customization, including 21 web templates, right-click image protection and a proper domain name. The Portfolio plan adds web store options so you can make some cash from your snaps. The topmost Pro plan is even more eCommerce focused, with extensive marketing, checkout and stock inventory options: it's targeted at professional photographers.

All four plans can be discounted by around 30% if you buy annually rather than monthly. Smugmug is so advanced it really needs to be tried, and thankfully you can sign up for a no-commitment 14-day free trial to see everything it has to offer.

5. Google Drive Covers every base, and great value for 2TB or less Specifications Capacity options: 15GB (free), 100GB, 200GB, 2TB, 10TB, 20TB, 30TB Supported devices: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android TODAY'S BEST DEALS Get Google Drive Reasons to buy + Lots of capacity options + Competitive payment plans + Bristling with extra features Reasons to avoid - Better for Android than iOS - 2TB currently costs more than IDrive equivalent

Google Drive is a service that enables you to store any file type and has a sliding pay scale depending on the services and the amount of capacity you want. You get a generous 15GB for free, but there’s also a wide selection of paid upgrades, for 100GB, 200GB and 2TB, depending on what you need. There are even 10, 20 and 30TB options, but they’re hugely expensive.

An added bonus is, like Apple and Microsoft, Drive isn’t just about storage, as it’s also integrated with Google’s cloud-based productivity apps that rival Microsoft’s Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

6. Dropbox Ultra-versatile, if not the most photo-friendly Specifications Capacity options: 2GB (free), 2TB, 3TB Supported devices: Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, Windows Mobile TODAY'S BEST DEALS Try Dropbox Reasons to buy + Extensive file and folder organisation + Lots of extra collaboration features Reasons to avoid - 2TB plan costs more than equivalent IDrive and iCloud plans - Many extras aren’t vital for photographers

Dropbox has been the go-to cloud storage choice for years. You get a rather paltry 2GB for free, so really you’ll need to step up to the 2TB ‘Plus’ plan, which also gets you extras like easy file sending and 30-day account and file recovery. A 3TB ‘Professional’ plan is also available, but it’s geared towards small businesses, and isn’t great value for most photographers.

Dropbox’s simple interface enables you to drag and drop the files you want to store online into a Dropbox folder on your machine and then these are automatically stored in the cloud, mirroring what is on your device. If you delete a photo from your computer, it can be set to delete from the cloud. Using the mobile app for iOS and Android is equally easy.

Although Dropbox doesn’t offer a dedicated imaging application like iCloud Photos, the simple folder structure design will appeal to those who like to have full control over the way their files are stored and organised.

7. Apple iCloud The best cloud storage for MacBook and iPhone users Specifications Capacity options: 5GB (free), 50GB, 200GB, 2TB Supported devices: Windows, Mac, iOS TODAY'S BEST DEALS Go to iCloud Reasons to buy + Top choice for Apple fans + Competitive pricing + Useful cloud-based office apps Reasons to avoid - OneDrive still better for Windows PCs - No Android device support - Capacities top out at 2TB

iCloud is the most logical cloud storage choice if you’re already an iPhone or Mac user, such is the seamless device integration of Apple’s ecosystem. iCloud's paid plans offer 50GB or 200GB of storage. You can also get 5GB for free when you sign up.

As with Microsoft Windows and OneDrive, iCloud is neatly integrated into the Mac Finder app, making for super-easy file backup and sharing across devices. The connection is so slick that selected folders on your Mac’s internal hard drive will automatically upload to iCloud, and if you delete a file from your machine, it’ll also be deleted from the cloud.

Apple also includes access to web versions of apps like Pages and Numbers for easier on-the-go productivity. The Photos app is available across Apple devices, as well as directly through a browser. It enables you to quickly access, organise, download and share your images in one of the most streamlined interfaces available.

8. Microsoft OneDrive Capable and feature-rich, but capacity isn’t the best Specifications Capacity options: 5GB (free), 100GB, 1TB Supported devices: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Windows Mobile TODAY'S BEST DEALS Microsoft 365 plans Reasons to buy + Good integration for Windows 10 PCs + Useful Microsoft Office web apps + Accessible monthly pricing Reasons to avoid - No competition for iCloud on Apple devices - Look elsewhere for storage over 1TB

Being a Microsoft product, OneDrive cloud storage is deeply integrated into Windows 10 so it can be accessed from the operating system much like a physical hard drive or SSD, making for an effortless cloud backup solution. There’s also a Mac OS app to enable a similar experience when using a Mac, though perhaps inevitably it’s not as slick as the iCloud ecosystem. OneDrive can also be used on iOS and Android mobile devices.

The photos section is just one part of OneDrive and it boasts clever features. There’s extensive raw file support, as well as the ability to automatically recognise the content of your images and tag them, making it easy to search for images by content or theme.

One Drive offers 5GB of storage for free, while there's a paid plan for 100GB. Alternatively, a year’s subscription to the Microsoft 365 Personal plan gives you 1TB of storage, along with a useful file recovery service and access to online versions of Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Is the security of your images a big concern? Then we recommend NordLocker, which comes from the makers of NordVPN, one of the best VPNs for photographers. Privacy and security are a priority here, and so all of your data is encrypted before you upload it for storage. That way, even the people who work at NordLocker can't see, access or decrypt it.

Every NordLocker user has a unique encryption key. That means that even if you have multiple users on your computer, none of them can see or use your files (unless you share them).

Otherwise, it's a pretty simple service, with not much in the way of features. That could be a bad thing if you're looking for something specific, but for most people it's a good thing because it makes the app very easy to use.

You get 3GB of storage for free, while the premium plans give you 500GB. If you want more, though, you’ll have to contact NordLocker directly. At time of writing, NordLocker is offering 60% off its normal pricing.

Free online photo storage

Free services usually come with strings attached, mostly obviously a severely restricted storage capacity. Only if you pay a monthly or annual subscription do you get to sample the best features and access to more useful capacities.

1. Google Photos Unlimited storage but a handful of restrictions too TODAY'S BEST DEALS Get Google Photos Reasons to buy + Unlimited storage + Wi-Fi auto-uploader for phones Reasons to avoid - 16MP limit for stills - Basic built-in editing

This is the big one. As long as you agree with its restrictions on image quality, Google Photos will automatically upload and backup every photo you ever take on a smartphone (when it's on Wi-Fi), and extract every image it finds on your computers. What's more, it does it all for free.

However, there are a couple of catches; as it uploads your photos, it will downscale them to 16MP versions, and reduce any 4K videos it finds to Full HD 1080p quality. If that doesn't appeal, and you'd rather upload in maximum quality, that's OK with Google, but it will then restrict you to storing 15GB.

That's quite a downgrade from 'unlimited', but it's relatively generous. Still, even if Google Photos isn't perfect for professional photographers, it's still a pain-free way of backing-up a phone and keeping a usable copy in the cloud of every photo you've ever taken.

Once everything has been uploaded – something that takes a while, obviously –Google Photos has all kinds of algorithms on board. Auto-enhancing, automatic tagging, image recognition to find your face and group together anything with you in. There's also an animation creator that will create occasional GIFs from burst sequences, and slideshow video options too. Despite these playful features, Google Photos is genuinely impressive software. Plus, a mind-boggling 1.2billion photos are uploaded to Google Photos each day, so algorithms will likely keep improving.

2. Dropbox Basic Great if you want to sync across multiple devices TODAY'S BEST DEALS Dropbox Basic sign-up Reasons to buy + Selective sync + Syncs files across devices Reasons to avoid - Free limit is only 2GB - No editing tools

Though Dropbox is a rather simple cloud-based file storage service, it's particularly good for photos. Unfortunately, the free Basic version isn't much use since new users get a paltry 2GB of online storage – that's not going to stretch very far.

However, it's worth experimenting with if you're the type of photographer who likes to store all of their photos in folders on a computer, and wants to keep it that way. Although it's a cloud storage solution, the Dropbox software installed on a desktop or laptop PC or Mac can be used to selectively sync folders.

Once it's set up, it's simply a case of dragging and dropping photos into a folder that will then automatically sync. It's great for syncing files and folders across several computers. The Dropbox app can then be used to view your photos on phones and tablets, though it's also got a camera upload option that auto-uploads all photos taken on devices.

If you want only the safety of a backup without ceding manual control of your photos, Dropbox is a pretty hassle-free solution for laptop/desktop PC/Mac users.

3. Degoo Cloud Get 100GB of cloud storage for free TODAY'S BEST DEALS Exclusive Degoo 10TB cloud storage $99.99 /year Visit Siteat Degoo Reasons to buy + 100GB+ for free + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Ads with free version - Only upload from 1 device

Degoo Cloud isn't the best known cloud storage provider, but as it's designed specifically for photographers uploading from mobile devices, it's definitely worth a look. Particularly as you can get a generous 100GB of storage here for free, which dwarfs what you'll find elsewhere. Plus, if you click on the special link above and at time of writing, you'll get an extra 100GB for free during your first year.

Need even more than that? For each friend you invite to Degoo, you'll get an extra 5GB of space, and so in theory you can get up to 500GB for free (that's where the offer taps out). We also like how the interface is nice and simple to use.

The catch with the free version is that you can only upload photos from one device, and the interface is plastered with ads. You can remove these restrictions by upgrading to one of the paid options, which also means you can benefit from end-to-end encryption.

