Atomos devices can now upload directly to Dropbox (and get you a discount, too)

At the IBC 2024 convention in Amsterdam, Atomos announced a free-of-charge firmware update that enables any connected Ninja or Shogun to send footage directly to Dropbox.

As part of the collaboration with the cloud storage service, Atomos is also offering a 40% discount off a Dropbox Business or Business Plus Plan with the purchase of any new monitor or monitor-recorder until November 30 2024.

Both Dropbox plans only require an internet connection, so this offer is being extended to purchases of all Atomos monitors and monitor-recorders, irrespective of whether they are cloud-enabled or not.

"We are excited by the partnership with Atomos to bring cloud-based video workflows from the camera directly to Dropbox. It makes it so much easier to shoot, share, edit, review and deliver," said Andy Wilson, Dropbox's senior director of new business solutions.

It's part of Atomos' wider camera to cloud improvements in the new firmware, which also adds the ability to upload directly to Frame.io V4, enabling Ninjas and Shoguns to streamline workflow by bypassing Atomos Studio Cloud.

Along similar lines to the Dropbox offer, Adobe will offer a three-month free trial of the Frame.io V4 beta with the purchase of any new Atomos Connect, Shogun, or Shogun Ultra.

"Camera to cloud has been a game-changer for video production, and we've been at the forefront of it," said Jeromy Young, Atomos CEO.

"We're delighted to be working with industry partners like Adobe and Dropbox to bring even greater productivity to our customers."

In addition, until November 30, the Ninja Ultra will be available for just $719 (or local equivalent) with the Shogun Ultra available for $1,107 (or local equivalent), excluding local sales taxes.

