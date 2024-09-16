Atomos devices can now upload directly to Dropbox (and get you a discount, too)

By ,
published

Now your Atomos Ninja or Shogun can upload directly to Dropbox – and you can get 40% off Business plans with certain purchases

Atomos Shinobi II
(Image credit: Atomos)

At the IBC 2024 convention in Amsterdam, Atomos announced a free-of-charge firmware update that enables any connected Ninja or Shogun to send footage directly to Dropbox.

As part of the collaboration with the cloud storage service, Atomos is also offering a 40% discount off a Dropbox Business or Business Plus Plan with the purchase of any new monitor or monitor-recorder until November 30 2024. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

