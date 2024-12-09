Google Photos wants to show you how colorful – or boring – your 2024 was with new Spotify-Wrapped-like feature

What colors did you photograph most in 2024?

December tends to bring with it a host of technological tools to look back on the year, from Spotify’s popular Wrapped feature to Instagram’s now nearly defunct Top Nine. Google Photos is the latest to launch a feature to look back on the year. Google Photos Recap is now populating across the memories section of the image storage platform – and promises some unusual insights.

Google notes that the Recap feature will include not just images from the year but insight into the last 12 months as well. The tool will highlight your “year in color,” a feature that aims to show the most-used color palate across 2024’s photographs.

