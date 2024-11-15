Apple sued for £3 billion for allegedly trapping 40 million iCloud customers in to "rip off prices"

Apple is accused by consumer group Which? of infringing on competition law by making it difficult for its customers to use alternative cloud companies

Apple is being sued for £3bn (US$3.8bn/AU$4.6bn) by UK consumer rights group Which? after it alleged the company has been forcing its customers to use its iCloud services.

The lawsuit claims that Apple has breached competition law by effectively locking millions of UK customers into its iCloud service, forcing them to accept price hikes. Price plans range from 99p ($1.25) to £54.99 ($70), and were raised by 29% last year.

