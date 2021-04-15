The best password managers are the perfect tool to keep track of all of your passwords – even if you can't even remember half of the websites you've even got passwords for. Rather than having to mentally fumble through each password variation, the best password managers will remember each one and autofill them on each website you visit.

Cyber security has grown increasingly important over the past couple of decades – and it will only be even more vital in the future. The best password managers will not only remember your passwords, most of them will also create super strong passwords with a random password generator.

These strings of random upper and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols are much more secure than your partner's birthday, your childhood pet, or the old faithful 'Password123'. Plus, each password will be completely unique to each website, so in the unlikely scenario that one website was hacked, the data on the other websites you frequent will still be secure.

The best password managers also include other fantastic security features, such as two-factor authentication and the secure storage of credit card details. Plus, all the password managers on our list will use the toughest consumer-grade encryption – no matter whether your data is stored on your desktop, laptop or in the cloud.

While most of the best password managers can be used for free, the few dollars a month you have to invest to gain access to the upgraded version is well worth the money. Not only will this give you unlimited password and device support, but most paid password managers will also include biometric login features, such as Face ID or fingerprint reading.

The most important thing you have to remember is that your master password for the password manager you choose must be super strong. After all, this will be the only password you'll need to remember, so it's worth putting some thought into it to make it as secure as possible.

The best password managers in 2021

(Image credit: LastPass)

1. LastPass One of the best password managers right now Specifications Platforms:: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Chrome OS Two-factor authentication:: Yes Browser plugins:: Chrome, Firefox, IE, Safari, Edge, Opera Form filling:: Yes Mobile app PIN unlock:: Yes Biometric login:: Face ID, Touch ID on iOS & macOS, most Android & Windows fingerprint readers TODAY'S BEST DEALS LastPass Premium $3 /mth LastPass Families $4 /mth Visit Siteat LastPass Reasons to buy + Free version is well specced + Reasonably priced premium versions + Lots of two-factor-authentication options

LastPass offers excellent features in its free version, including a password generator, unlimited passwords across an unlimited number of devices, and secure storage. If you do need to upgrade to the Premium version, it'll cost you a reasonable $3/months and provides 1GB of online file storage, dark web monitoring, access to premium tech support, and physical two-factor-authentication keys. This is particularly important as it adds a separate layer of protection via a fingerprint scan on your smart device, or an app-generated code, so your data is even less likely to be breached by a phishing attempt.

Your password data is safely stored behind AES-256 bit encryption. The same encryption tech can also be used to secure your credit card details and delivery addresses, as well as personal notes, insurance policy details, and other sensitive info.

LastPass is especially convenient as it can be run exclusively online or from web browser extensions, although there are also a desktop applications for Windows and Mac, as well as mobile apps for iOS and Android.

(Image credit: Dashlane)

Dashlane stands out from the crowd with its bulk password changer that can reset hundreds of passwords at once. It's a great time-saver when you want to step-up your online security in one fell swoop, though not all websites are compatible with the feature.

Go for the free version of Dashlane and you get logons for up to 50 accounts, multi-factor authentication and storage for details like delivery addresses and contact details. There's even an email scanner that'll tell you about any online accounts you may have forgotten to secure.

Upgrading to Dashlane Premium gives you unlimited password storage over unlimited devices, dark web monitoring and unlimited VPN access, along with credit card monitoring and the ability to restore your identity should it be stolen, all for $39.99 a year.

(Image credit: LogMeOnce)

3. LogMeOnce An incredibly well featured password manager, even in its free version Specifications Platforms:: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android. Chrome OS Two-factor authentication:: Yes Browser plugins:: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, IE Form filling:: Yes Mobile app PIN unlock:: Yes Biometric login:: Face ID, Pixel Face Unlock, Touch ID on iOS & macOS, Windows Hello, most Android fingerprint readers TODAY'S BEST DEALS LogMe Once Password Manager (Ultimate) $3.25 /mth Visit Siteat LogMeOnce Reasons to buy + Loads of features and wide device compatibility + Encrypted storage + Lots of biometric login options + Well priced premium services

LogMeOnce is packed with features, with its standout feature being that you don't need to use a master password to access its login vault - instead, you can opt for a choice of access methods which include Photo Login, Face ID, fingerprint, pin code, or a good old master password if you prefer. A convenient password generator is also present, letting you create highly secure logons with ease, and you can securely share passwords with trusted family members or colleagues. Then there's LogMeOnce Unlimited Sync that can synchronize unlimited passwords across all your devices, while Single Sign On keeps you signed into a website so you shouldn't need to keep signing into a frequently accessed website.

Confusingly, LogMeOnce's free package is dubbed 'Premium', though it is fittingly titled given the amount of features it offers. For $2.50 a month, the Professional package gets you 1GB of encrypted storage, along with a greater number of saved credit cards, shared passwords and secure notes, along with several other benefits. The Ultimate package adds even more features for $3.25 a month, and for $4.99/month the Family plan will protect 6 family members.

(Image credit: Keeper)

4. Keeper The best password manager for extreme security Specifications Platforms:: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Chrome OS Two-factor authentication:: Yes Browser plugins:: Chrome, Firefox, IE, Safari, Edge, Opera Form filling:: Yes Mobile app PIN unlock:: No Biometric login:: Face ID, Pixel Face Unlock, Touch ID on iOS & macOS, Windows Hello, most Android fingerprint readers TODAY'S BEST DEALS Keeper Password Manager Family $74.99 /year 20% Off Keeper Password Manager Personal $27.99 Visit Siteat Keeper Reasons to buy + Wide device compatibility + Very strong security + Inexpensive paid version Reasons to avoid - No free version

Keeper Password Manager is only available as a paid service but you do get a 30-day free trial, and then a lot for a very reasonable annual outlay. There are plugins for every major web browser, as well as mobile apps and biometric authentication support for iOS and Android and desktop apps for Windows, Mac and Linux. Your passwords are also automatically synced across all your devices.

Keeper will notify you should any of your passwords be affected by a data breach, and also if it thinks any of your passwords are too weak.

If you'd like to keep your whole family's passwords secure, Keeper's Family plan will do just that, as well as letting you share files securely and there's the ability to send encrypted messages to each other. The latter can also be had with Personal Password Manager if you upgrade it to the max bundle, and this also gets you dark web monitoring and secure file storage.

(Image credit: Roboform)

5. Roboform A terrific value paid package with plenty of features Specifications Platforms:: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Chrome OS Two-factor authentication:: Yes Browser plugins:: Chrome, Firefox, IE, Safari, Edge, Opera Form filling:: Yes Mobile app PIN unlock:: Yes Biometric login:: Face ID, Touch ID on iOS & macOS, Windows Hello, Pixel Face Unlock,most Android fingerprint readers TODAY'S BEST DEALS RoboForm Everywhere $16.68 /year RoboForm Everywhere Family $33.40 /year Visit Siteat Roboform Reasons to buy + Inexpensive premium version + Attractive mobile apps and web interface Reasons to avoid - Free version wont sync passwords across your devices

Roboform not only gives you a secure vault for all your login and password details, it'll also help you identify weak passwords and create new, more secure logons with its password generator that produces super-strong passwords which won't be guessable. Two-factor authentication is also supported, for additional security.

Downsides? The free version of Roboform cant sync your passwords across your devices, but this is possible if you step up to the premium Everywhere package, and then you'll also get secure cloud backup and sharing services, along with the ability to access your Roboform data online. And with a 30% discount for Digital Camera World readers, the Everywhere package can be had for a bargain annual fee of $16.68.

(Image credit: 1Password)

6. 1Password Great for families and frequent fliers Specifications Platforms:: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android. Linux, Chrome OS, Darwin, FreeBSD, OpenBSD Two-factor authentication:: Yes Browser plugins:: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, Brave Form filling:: Yes Mobile app PIN unlock:: Yes Biometric login:: Face ID, Pixel Face Unlock, Touch ID on iOS & macOS, Windows Hello, most Android fingerprint readers TODAY'S BEST DEALS 1Password Families $2.50 /mth 1Password $2.99 /mth Visit Siteat 1Password Reasons to buy + Innovative travel mode + Versatile Family package + Auto form-filling Reasons to avoid - No free version

1Password is capable of managing unlimited passwords, and if you sign up to its Families package, you can share logins, credit card details and secure notes with up to 5 family members.

In addition to password management, 1Password can also protect you from data breaches, keylogging and phishing scams, and for an extra layer of security, it'll only work in a verified web browser - this can be Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge or Brave. The browser extension is able to auto form-fill with ease, and there's two-factor authentication support for additional security. What's more, if you travel regularly, 1Password includes a Travel Mode whereby it'll temporarily delete your sensitive data from your mobile device to keep it safe from any snooping border control staff.

1Password's free version is no more, but you can try 1Password free for 30 days. After that, it's $35.88 for a year's subscription, or $59.88 for 1Password Families.

