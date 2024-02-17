Get $20 from Amazon if you start using Amazon Photos to back up your images

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Back up to Amazon Photos and get $20 in return, an offer you can't refuse for Amazon Prime members

Amazon Photos free $20 Amazon Credit
(Image credit: Amazon)

If you're looking for your next photo storage solution, and you happen to be an Amazon Prime member, then look no further than  Amazon Photos, who just happen to be running an offer of a free Amazon Credit of $20 if you sign up and choose Amazon Photos as your backup solution.

Say goodbye to storage limitations and hello to unlimited full-resolution photo storage, plus 5 GB for videos. With secure automatic backup, your precious memories are protected, ensuring peace of mind - and you get $20 for doing it, what could be better!!

Accessing your photos and videos couldn't be easier – seamlessly view them across all your devices, from your smartphone to your tablet and everything in between. But that's not all – when your photos are stored and backed up to Amazon Photos you can turn your cherished memories into personalized photo gifts with just a few clicks. Whether it's a tabletop display, wall décor, or prints, you can easily order them online or through the Amazon Photos app.

But wait, there's more! you can even upgrade your home entertainment experience by using your very own photos as either your Echo Show home screen or Fire TV screensaver, adding a personal touch to your living space -or maybe a Samsung The Frame - but for nothing!!

This storage is truly unlimited for photos, and videos do 'only' receive a free 5GB of storage, which is very good, but if you need more storage for your videos then you can choose from flexible plans starting at just $1.99 per month for 100 GB of additional storage.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles