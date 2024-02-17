Get $20 from Amazon if you start using Amazon Photos to back up your images

If you're looking for your next photo storage solution, and you happen to be an Amazon Prime member, then look no further than Amazon Photos, who just happen to be running an offer of a free Amazon Credit of $20 if you sign up and choose Amazon Photos as your backup solution.

Say goodbye to storage limitations and hello to unlimited full-resolution photo storage, plus 5 GB for videos. With secure automatic backup, your precious memories are protected, ensuring peace of mind - and you get $20 for doing it, what could be better!!

Accessing your photos and videos couldn't be easier – seamlessly view them across all your devices, from your smartphone to your tablet and everything in between. But that's not all – when your photos are stored and backed up to Amazon Photos you can turn your cherished memories into personalized photo gifts with just a few clicks. Whether it's a tabletop display, wall décor, or prints, you can easily order them online or through the Amazon Photos app.

But wait, there's more! you can even upgrade your home entertainment experience by using your very own photos as either your Echo Show home screen or Fire TV screensaver, adding a personal touch to your living space -or maybe a Samsung The Frame - but for nothing!!

This storage is truly unlimited for photos, and videos do 'only' receive a free 5GB of storage, which is very good, but if you need more storage for your videos then you can choose from flexible plans starting at just $1.99 per month for 100 GB of additional storage.