Best Logitech webcam in 2021: which Logi web camera is the one for you?

Looking to choose the best Logitech webcam? We'll help you work out the differences between the main models in the Logi range, so you can pick the best one for you, and get it at a decent price.

Many see the very popularity of video conferencing as having created a paradox for the webcam; since we all need webcams, they are built into computers and we no longer need webcams. In a few cases that might be true, but it’s a fair bet that the camera in your computer will have to make a lot of compromises, on size, component pricing and – inevitably – positioning.

Choosing a separate webcam offers the chance of more flexibility and the means to subtly impress colleagues with a better camera, and no brand is better known in this space than Logitech. Having been involved in the first commercial computer mice in the early 80s, the firm has been nimble and ensured a presence in all key computer peripherals. Having been selling webcams since the early days of broadband, It’s now the largest player in the $10 billion dollar webcam space.

Whether you’re using Zoom, Skype, Messenger, Google Meet or one of the revolving door of video platforms, or you have a more specialist purpose in mind, there will be a camera suited to your needs from Logitech, but which is it?

The full range of cameras includes features which are designed to assist the creation of content, including Logitech’s own software for live streaming as well as use on platforms like Open Broadcaster Software (OBS Studio). When making your choice, look not only for resolution, but maximum frame rate – games casters often prefer 60fps, for example.

At the same time, it’s important not to underestimate the importance of the audio features. There are options here for those who need longer-range microphone pick up, or to position the camera further from noisy computers.

The best Logitech webcam in 2021

(Image credit: Logitech)

The C310 HD is a great replacement for a missing, broken or disappointing computer webcam. It’s not too pricey and very easy to set up, simply plugging into most modern computers and being recognised by them. The folding clip doesn’t turn, but will work on laptops and desktop screens and the camera sports Logitech’s proprietary ‘RightLight 2 ’ exposure correction technology and a noise cancellation for users within a meter. The plastic lens is more than adequate for everyday conferencing.

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Brio Stream camera is a fresh in many ways, the most obvious improvement is the 4K camera but the Logitech design team have also acknowledged the growth of USB-C and moved the tripod screw to the camera body and made the hinged grip detachable. That, and the removable lead, make placing the camera a lot easier whether you’re using a screen grip, mini-stand or photographer’s tripod.

The camera has a more up-to-date version of RightLight which achieves HDR-like output. There are software choices for the field of view, from 90-65 degrees (what anyone else might call 5x digital zoom). Beyond that there are plenty of options to affect the style of live video via a program called LogiTune.

This camera is also compatible with “Windows Hello” facial recognition for computer sign in.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Much like the numerically (and visually) similar C920, the C922 boasts a 78-degree field of view camera and stereo microphones capable of handling some noise cancellation. Where it earns that higher number is the ability to capture 60fps video (at 720p), fast enough to keep up with game streaming. For those gamecasting at high frame rates, it makes sense to match the game world with the real world. Other streamers (or at least those who haven’t switched to ARM-powered Macs) can also use Logi’s own surprisingly powerful streaming app which is well suited to screen casting all kinds of apps – sadly Logitech are showing no sign of updating this elegant tool to M1, though the camera still works for other purposes.

(Image credit: Logitech)

The StreamCam is a nice alternative to many of the cameras on this list, not because it won’t serve as a webcam, but because it has been designed from the ground up to serve the needs of the modern livestreamer. For a start the webcam looks super cool in both white or graphite gray, managing to hide dual microphones behind the fabric lens surround. Importantly for many platforms, the supplied stand can be used vertically or horizontally, and to our eyes looks most at home atop a tripod, though of course it’ll work on a screen too.

Again, concentrating on the user, there is the option of face-based autofocus using Logitech Capture – the livestreaming software for Windows and Intel Macs – while the 60fps 1080p video will suit gamers or others wanting a high frame rate. Finally the fact this defaults to a USB-C cable (to match most modern laptops) means there’s one less little adaptor for most of us to lose.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Stylistically the C505 series have a good deal in common with the more modestly priced C270 (they’re essentially identical), but the C505 is better suited to larger rooms and situations where you might want two or three of you on camera at once. The single noise cancelling microphone will pick up natural speaking voices from up to 3 meters (10 feet) away and the standard USB-A cable is a more generous 2m so there is a lot of flexibility when it comes to positioning. The camera component is a slightly better 1.2 megapixel than the C270 too, which will help out the light correction but the device itself is restricted to the useable but unexciting 720P. The only difference between the C505 and the C505e is in the packaging, with the latter being more environmentally friendly.

The C920 is a popular webcam for good reason; the 1080P camera affords a sharp image and for those who like to talk with their hands, or have an element of show-and-tell to include, the relatively wide 78-degree field of view makes that possible.

The Logitech C920S is a slight variant featuring a plastic door which might not do anything for the camera’s appearance, but should reassure those concerned about privacy and hacking that the camera definitely can’t see them. Both these models are supported by the Logi Capture streaming app (Windows / Intel Macs), meaning it’s easily used to manage live-streaming with either; the choice of privacy door should be guided by your policy (or what else happens in your studio). The inclusion of a tripod screw in the base of the hinge is also handy for setting up a stream.

(Image credit: Logitech)

The C270 HD is a very modestly-priced fixed-focus camera which simply plugs into a standard USB-A port and works with all the popular calling platforms. The folding design rests on a thin laptop screen allowing angle adjustment, and can sit atop a thicker desktop monitor too. From a visual perspective the camera’s light correction (Logitech calls this ‘RightLight 2’) sets the exposure to prioritize the face over the background, and tweaks the contrast so images aren’t over-saturated and grainy in low light. The built-in microphone is omni-directional with a pick-up range of about 1m (3ft) and noise cancelling.

(Image credit: Logitech)

8. Logitech C925e Best Logitech webcam for regular business use Specifications Resolution: 1080P Sensor: 3MP Frame rate: 30fps Exposure: RightLight 3 Focusing: Autofocus Field of view: 78 degrees Size: 73x126x45mm Privacy shutter: Yes System requirements: Win 7 or later / Mac 10.7 or later Weight: 170g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $76.39 View at Amazon $93.99 View at Dell $95.50 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Works with lower quality connections + UVC 1.1 + Physical privacy shield

The C925e is ideal for making regular video calls, whether your connection is perfect or not, thanks to the way it encodes video. Certified by Skype and Microsoft Teams, among others, and compatible with Zoom, Google and many more, the H.264 video and Scalable Video Coding system mean that the camera is quicker than most to ensure the maximum quality video is sent to the meeting platform because the compression work is being handled by the camera so there is less data to send. The discrete built-in privacy shutter and dual microphones also make for a practical and high-quality camera.

(Image credit: Logitech)

9. Logitech PTZ Pro 2 A PTZ webcam with pan, tilt & zoom control Specifications Resolution: 1080P Sensor: 3MP Frame rate: 30fps Exposure: RightLight 3 Focusing: Autofocus Field of view: 82 degrees Size: 146x131x130mm Privacy shutter: No System requirements: Win 7 or later / Mac 10.10 or later Weight: 580g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $35.32 View at Walmart Prime $530 View at Amazon $849.99 View at Dell Reasons to buy + Camera can re-position on the fly + More effective projection of presence Reasons to avoid - Operation can be distracting - Only 3 presets

This PTZ (Pan, Tilt, Zoom) camera can be connected to a computer using the same plug-and-play USB connectivity as other webcams, with a significant difference: the device itself can be repositioned on the fly, typically using the supplied IR remote control.

With 10x zoom, the camera can be set up away from or in the centre of a meeting table, and set up with what amounts to 4 preset positions (3 + home).

As webcams go, it produces good quality 1080p at 30fps and boasts H.264 compression with SVC, as well as a handy tripod thread, however it will also need to draw power from the mains so positioning will need to be taken seriously – luckily it can be wall mounted too.

(Image credit: Logitech)

10. Logitech 4K Pro Magnetic Webcam An Ultra HD webcam for Apple Pro Display XDR Specifications Resolution: 4K Sensor: 5MP 90fps (30fps at 4K): Frame rate: Focusing: Autofocus Field of view: 82 degrees Size: 35 x 101 x 27mm Privacy shutter: No System requirements: Apple Pro Display XDR Weight: 90g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $35.32 View at Walmart Prime $530 View at Amazon $849.99 View at Dell Reasons to buy + A solution where Apple didn’t provide + Hinge Reasons to avoid - Can only be balanced on other screens - Magnet affects rotation

Now this is very much a niche product, but if you’re in the niche that has invested hard-earned in an Apple Pro Display then you’ll likely want a high spec webcam that doesn’t detract too much from the lines and meets your tech standards.

The 4K Pro Magnetic Webcam is pretty much that, sharing a lot of specs with the Brio Ultra HD Pro like RightLight 3, the dual microphones and software image controls. In addition it simply snaps magnetically to the top of the Pro Display (worry not, this isn’t the CRT era). It’ll even hold it in place in portrait mode (i.e. to the side of the screen).

We like that Logitech supply both a short (30cm) USB-C cable and a long (2m) one so you can choose where you want to connect the camera.

Read more

The best webcam for home working

Best Mac webcam

Best conference webcams

The best camera for streaming

Best projection screens

Best film scanners

Best all-in-one printers

