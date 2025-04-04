A camera powers one of the new Nintendo Switch 2’s biggest features (but I’d probably buy this one instead)

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been creating a buzz since the gaming console was first unveiled back in January. But, during Nintendo Direct, the company revealed one of the new gaming device’s biggest features – and its powered by a camera.

GameChat is an online chat platform for the Switch 2 that, along with voice and screen-sharing, can use a camera for video chats. With CameraPlay, players can move in the real world to control gameplay in supported games.

The Switch is arguably a bit late to the game in adding video chat to gameplay, but the Switch 2 camera’s compatibility opens several different features. The camera can be used to display a cut-out figure of yourself when chatting with friends in the new GameChat, with a dedicated chat button right on the redesigned controllers. Voice chat and screensharing is available as well.

CameraPlay takes that even further. Nintendo says that the feature allows players to control the game with their body. The game then shows a cutout of them as they move through the game. CameraPlay will only be compatible with certain games, with Nintendo already offering a brief glimpse at what the feature looks like in the Switch 2 version of Super Mario Party Jamboree.

But while Nintendo is launching its camera for $49.99 / £49.99 / AU$69.95, the feature will also be compatible with other USB-C cameras and webcams – and I’ve already seen one leak that I would be seriously tempted to buy instead of Nintendo’s boring black camera. The Hori Piranha Plant Camera was leaked at a German retail store, though it hasn’t yet popped up on Hori’s website.

(Image credit: Hori)

Besides looking like one of the classic nemesis of Mario and Luigi, the piranha plant, the camera can plug directly into the USB-C port, or plug into a pipe stand for tabletop use. For privacy, players can just close the piranha’s mouth. Besides being cleverly versatile, the look like the classic Super Mario character makes my 90s kid heart happy. (Perhaps if I don’t end up upgrading to the Switch 2 for our Super Mario Party family game nights, I should just get one as a webcam for my desk.)

While the Hori camera hasn’t yet been officially announced, the Nintendo Switch 2 and its official accessories have. The Nintendo Switch 2 is poised for a June 2, 2025 release and a $449.99 / £499.99 / AU$769.95 list price, while the official Nintendo camera is slated for $49.99 / £49.99 / AU$69.95.

