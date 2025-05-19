The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWC) has named Obsbot as its official camera and webcam partner for the Esports World Cup 2025, set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 07 to August 24.

The two-year partnership will see Obsbot's cutting-edge AI-powered webcams and PTZ cameras embedded into the production infrastructure of the world’s largest esports event, delivering next-generation video quality and immersive viewing experiences to millions of fans worldwide.

The collaboration is part of the EWC’s broader strategy to strengthen ties with China’s thriving esports and tech sectors, integrating innovation from one of the most dynamic gaming markets into its global ecosystem.

"The Esports World Cup is built on innovation, and technology plays a crucial role in creating unforgettable moments for players, Clubs, and fans," said Mohammed Al Nimer, senior sales director at the Esports World Cup Foundation.

(Image credit: Obsbot)

"Our partnership with Obsbot is at the heart of this vision. Its cutting-edge camera technology demonstrates the power of AI in esports today, capturing the intensity and emotion that defines competition at this level and bringing fans into the moment.

"We are thrilled to have Obsbot as our official camera and webcam partner as we continue raising the bar for esports experiences worldwide."

At the core of Obsbot’s offering are two standout devices, the Tail 2 smart-tracking camera and the Tiny 2 webcam.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Tail 2 is a 4K PTZR live production camera powered by AI Tracking 2.0, designed to deliver smooth, cinematic shots with minimal manual input. It integrates easily into professional broadcasting environments via NDI and other pro-grade outputs.

Obsbot Tail 2 (Image credit: Obsbot)

The Tiny 2, Obsbot’s flagship webcam, brings the same tracking intelligence to the desktop, offering exceptional image quality and responsiveness tailored for streamers and creators.

Both cameras will be used across player areas, streaming stations, and fan-facing activations at the Esports World Cup, helping document gameplay, reactions and behind-the-scenes moments with heightened realism and clarity.

"We believe that everyone’s story deserves to be seen and shared, and the Esports World Cup provides the perfect platform for us to showcase our vision," said Liu Bo, CEO & founder of Obsbot.

"Through our partnership with the Esports World Cup, we are bringing our cutting-edge AI-powered camera technology to millions of gamers and content creators, celebrating the excitement, drama, and triumphs of elite competition on the world’s biggest stage.

Obsbot Tiny 2 (Image credit: Obsbot)

"This collaboration is about more than just capturing moments; it’s about empowering a new generation of storytellers to create, share, and inspire with professional-grade tools that are as dynamic as the esports community itself."

With over 25 tournaments across 24 games, 2,000 elite players, 200 Clubs, and a record-breaking $70 million (around £53 million / AU$109 million) prize pool, the Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh is poised to be the largest celebration of esports ever staged.

Fans attending in person or tuning in online can expect a rich visual experience that reflects not only the scale of the competition but the sophistication of the technology powering it.

Obsbot’s AI camera technology will play a vital role in elevating that broadcast experience, keeping up with the pace of play, tracking the intensity of the moment, and helping ensure the world sees every angle of this global esports spectacle.

you may also like

Check out our guides to the best 4K webcams and the best PTZ cameras.