The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 has quickly become a favorite among travel vloggers and content creators; with its compact form, excellent 1-inch sensor, and built-in gimbal, it’s a camera designed for portability without sacrificing quality.

It’s already well-loved for its ability to shoot smooth, cinematic footage on the move, but what’s less talked about is its use as a high-quality webcam.

Not everyone buying the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 knows it can double as a webcam for video calls or live streaming. It’s a quiet feature, but a useful one, especially for people working remotely or looking to improve their online presence without investing in a larger setup.

By connecting the camera to a laptop via USB-C and switching it into Webcam Mode, it becomes instantly available as a video source for platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, or OBS Studio. There’s no need for additional drivers or complicated settings; it’s simple, quick, and works surprisingly well.

(Image credit: DJI)

As a webcam, the Pocket 3 benefits from its larger 1-inch CMOS sensor, which enables better image quality than most built-in webcams. Even though it streams at 1080p rather than 4K, the clarity, depth, and performance in low light all feel like a step up.

The camera’s face-tracking feature, ActiveTrack, also works in Webcam Mode, gently keeping you in the center of the frame as you move, something that can feel subtle but genuinely useful.

You can also swipe left from the right edge of the screen to unlock features such as Glamour Effects, Exposure, White Balance, and Focus Mode. Webcam Mode can also enable users to record and playback the recorded videos after exiting the mode.

For anyone already using the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 to create content, this is an added bonus, and for those looking for a compact video camera that can do more than just record video on the go, it’s a feature worth knowing about!

