Nintendo Switch 2 supports USB-C webcams… and the iPhone

While the Nintendo Switch was popular with cautious parents in part because it's not over-burdened with modern chat features, the new Nintendo Switch 2 was announced alongside a new camera – the Switch 2 camera – which comes in at $54.99 / £49.99 / AU$69.99.

The games console does, however, also support third-party cameras using the UVC standard (USB Video Class). The chances are you've already got one of those lying around, but did you know your phone might be able to help out? YouTuber Niles Mitchell worked it out:

Can the Switch 2 use an iPhone (or Android) as a webcam? - YouTube Watch On

A USB-C to HDMI cable connected to a modern phone with a USB that can output video can, with an adapter, be sent straight into the Nintendo Switch 2's USB-C socket.

The solution is a bit laggy, though, because does uses an app that puts the camera image live to the screen of the phone (and after a few seconds turns off any overlaid buttons).

He recommends the app TrueVistage, which does this job. The USB-C to HDMI cable is plugged into a video capture cable which, as a YouTuber, he just happens to have lying around.

The new Nintendo Switch 2 includes a 'Test USB Camera' feature (in System Settings), in which Niles Mitchel was able to see himself, but as Nintendo warns: "You may be able to use a USB-C camera accessory you already own. However, not all cameras may work as intended."

Cameras from some bigger brands have been found not to work – including Sony's Playstation camera and even the DJI Osmo Pocket 3. An extensive discussion has already grown up on Reddit.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might also like…

Take a look at the best webcams and the best 4K webcams. If you're a streamer, you should also check out the best cameras for streaming.