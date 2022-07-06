Could the Sony RX10 V be released this year?

The Sony RX10 IV (opens in new tab) is the fourth generation of Sony’s premium-build bridge camera, and although it's been a popular and well-rated model, it's now five years old, having been launched back in 2017.

An update to the RX10 IV (opens in new tab) in the form of fifth-generation RX10 V has been making its way around the rumor mill for some time, but the latest reports are suggesting that it could be released at the end of 2022 – that's if supply chain issues don't cause any disruptions.

We've yet to report on this potential new bridge camera in the Sony section our camera rumors (opens in new tab) guide, but as specifications have been circulating we were interested to find out more about what the camera could hold.

Rumored specs (opens in new tab) of a Sony RX10 V are thin on the ground, but they suggest the new iteration could have some build and design improvements over its predecessor that make for more ergonomic handling. The flash could also go, however it might sport the same lens as the RX10 IV (a 25x optical zoom).

Although rumors point towards a "significant technological upgrade" this gives us no clue as to the sensor that would be used inside the RX10 V. The current Sony RX10 IV manages to combine extreme zoom range – thanks to the 24-600mm lens – with fast autofocus and a lightweight form. We'd hope that any new model would still include these features, but would definitely like to see an improvement on the video specifications, to keep up with the needs of today's premium compact audience.

We'll keep our eyes peeled for more information on the Sony RX10 V. Could it make it into our guide to the best bridge camera (opens in new tab)? For now, the Sony RX10 IV is still a very good superzoom and the best Sony RX10 IV deals (opens in new tab) make it an even more tempting prospect if you're looking for a premium bridge camera.

