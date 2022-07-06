Best lenses for Canon EOS Rebel T6 and T7 (EOS 1300D and 2000D) cameras

The Canon Rebel T6 and T7 are two APS-C crop sensor DSLR camera bodies that come packed with features and connectivity perfect for beginner photographers that want more flexibility in an interchangeable lens system without having to spend big bucks. That means a range of lenses can be purchased for use with the cameras for a wider choice of subjects and shooting styles

With entry-level DSLR cameras, most users are looking for flexibility and hence zoom lenses. Zoom lenses offer two real advantages: the ability to recompose without having to move the camera and it removes the need to swap over lenses while shooting, meaning photographers can travel lighter with fewer lenses.

Whether zoom or prime, each lens has its own set of unique characteristics in terms of optical quality and features. We’ve rounded up some of the best quality lenses suitable for the Canon Rebel T6 and T7 cameras, choosing lenses that have minimal optical distortion, limited color fringing, while offering good value for money.

Some lenses have additional and enhanced features such as image stabilization for steadying the scene while shooting at slower shutter speeds, better lens coatings for reduced flare and ghosting when shooting towards the sun (or other light sources). It’s also important to consider the quality of the dedicated autofocusing motors integrated into the lenses. Not only for speed and accuracy but also for silence when capturing video – whirring autofocus motors while filming a scene isn’t ideal.

Overall then, this article aims to share the best lenses for the Canon Rebel T6 and Rebel T7 crop sensor bodies, covering a range of focal lengths (from ultra-wide to telephoto zooms) while also offering the best value for money at the more affordable end of the price range..

The best lenses for Canon EOS Rebel T6 and T7 cameras

(Image credit: Tamron)

(opens in new tab)

1. Tamron 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD An ultra-wide angle lens with in-built image stabilization Maximum aperture: f/3.5-4.5 | Image Stabilization: Yes | Lens Construction: 16 elements in 11 groups | Dimensions: 84.6mm x 83.6mm | Weight: 440g | Filter size: 77mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Four stops of Vibration Compensation Ultra-wide zoom range is flexible Aperture drops to f/4.5 at 24mm end Some softness and aberration in edges

Tamron has combined high quality optical design with enhanced lens coating and Vibration Compensation (VC aka image stabilization) to provide an ultra-wide angle zoom lens that’s both lightweight and versatile for Canon shooters. Low Dispersion lens elements linked with a Broad-Band Anti-Reflection coating retain sharpness and optical clarity whilst eliminating problems such as chromatic aberration and flaring. It has four stops of VC in the lens to allow for longer handheld shutter speeds without blurring and a 77mm filter thread means most filters, whether screw-in or slot-in, will fit without issue.

(Image credit: Canon)

(opens in new tab)

2. Canon EF-S 15-85mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM Alternative standard zoom with useful zoom range – a handy jack of all trades Maximum aperture: f/3.5-5.6 | Image Stabilization: Yes | Lens Construction: 17 elements in 12 groups | Dimensions: 81 x 87mm | Weight: 575g | Filter size: 72mm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Versatile wide-angle to telephoto range Four stops of image stabilization Could be better at handling color fringing Costs more than 'kit' lens

For flexibility and at a reasonable price, there’s no getting around the fact that the Canon EF-S 15-85mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM has almost all other lenses beat. A zoom range that extends from wide-angle all the way up to telephoto focal lengths makes it suitable for almost any shooting scenario. Aimed at beginners and enthusiasts this lens isn’t the sharpest or most resilient lens in the world, and as an EF-S lens this is only really suitable for crop sensor bodies, meaning photographers upgrading to full frame in the future will need to invest in new glass. But with four stops of image stabilization, a good autofocusing system powered by an UltraSonic Motor (USM) and small form factor it’s one lens you can leave on your Canon T6/T7 and take anywhere.

(Image credit: Canon)

(opens in new tab)

As budget wide-angle lenses go for APS-C Canon cameras, the Canon EF-S 24mm f/2.8 STM is probably one of the most impressive. A wide aperture of f/2.8 lets attached cameras soak up the light – ideal for low light scenes or fast-paced subjects that need to be frozen with fast shutter speeds. Absolutely minute, this pancake lens is barely noticeable on the end of the Canon T6/T7 but its field of view combined with the crop factor on APS-C bodies provides an equivalent focal length of 38mm for natural looking perspectives. The Stepper Motor Technology (STM) in the lens is near-silent and useful for some video work, too.

(Image credit: Canon)

(opens in new tab)

A lens every photographer should have in their camera bag at some point is a helpful 50mm lens – on a Rebel T6/T7 body, this equates to around 75mm. The Canon 50mm f/1.8 STM combines a low price point with an outstandingly wide aperture of f/1.8 for the most dreamy shallow depth of field and beautiful bokeh backdrops. Lightweight and small in size its portability makes it a great additional lens to pair with ultra-wide zooms or telephotos.

This prime lens is flattering for a range of photographic subjects, from portraits to landscapes, wedding details to food photography. The integrated STM speeds up autofocusing and keeps camera operation quiet no matter whether you’re capturing stills or movies.

(Image credit: Canon)

(opens in new tab)

With an equivalent focal length range of between approximately 112-480mm, the Canon EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS II USM is a great choice for beginners and enthusiasts with crop sensor Canon bodies that want a little more reach.

It’s the best telephoto zoom you can get without spending big bucks and is a good lens to complement the entry-level kit lenses that come with cameras like the Canon T6/T7. Image Stabilization and USM autofocusing make it easy to produce reliably sharp images, even in low light, despite the limited aperture range throughout the zoom.

(Image credit: Tamron)

(opens in new tab)

6. Tamron SP 90mm f/2.8 Di VC USD Macro The best macro lens for APS-C Canon DSLRs Elements/groups: 14/11 | Diaphragm blades: 9 | Autofocus: Ultrasonic (ring-type) | Stabilizer: Yes (hybrid) | Minimum focus distance: 0.3m | Maximum magnification: 1.0x | Filter thread: 62mm | Dimensions (WxL): 79x117mm | Weight: 610g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Superb image quality Effective hybrid stabilizer Robust weather-sealed construction

Our favorite macro lenses for the Canon Rebel, and other EF mount DSLRs - and great value too. The latest generation of Tamron’s highly-reputed 90mm macro lenses ditches the gold band around the middle in favor of a silver band at the rear, which should hopefully avoid any buying confusion with the older version. Upgraded optics include two XLD (eXtra Low Dispersion) elements and one LD element, plus dual nano-structure and conventional coatings. Good build quality includes weather-sealed and a keep-clean fluorine coating on the front element. There’s also a ‘hybrid’ optical stabilizer, which counteracts the effects of X-Y shift as well as vibration, enhancing performance in close-up shooting. Even so, it’s no real substitute for a tripod as you near the very shortest focus distance.

How we test lenses

We test lenses using both real world sample images and lab tests. Our lab tests are carried out scientifically in controlled conditions using the Imatest testing suite, which consists of custom charts and analysis software that measures resolution in line widths/picture height, a measurement widely used in lens and camera testing. We find the combination of lab and real-word testing works best, as each reveals different qualities and characteristics.

Read more:

• Best Canon cameras (opens in new tab)

• Best Canon lenses (opens in new tab)

• Best Canon wide-angle lenses (opens in new tab)

• Best Canon telephotos (opens in new tab)