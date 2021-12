Best lenses for Canon EOS Rebel T6 and T7 (EOS 1300D and 2000D) cameras

The Canon Rebel T6 and T7 are two APS-C crop sensor DSLR camera bodies that come packed with features and connectivity perfect for beginner photographers that want more flexibility in an interchangeable lens system without having to spend big bucks. That means a range of lenses can be purchased for use with the cameras for a wider choice of subjects and shooting styles

With entry-level DSLR cameras, most users are looking for flexibility and hence zoom lenses. Zoom lenses offer two real advantages: the ability to recompose without having to move the camera and it removes the need to swap over lenses while shooting, meaning photographers can travel lighter with fewer lenses.

Whether zoom or prime, each lens has its own set of unique characteristics in terms of optical quality and features. We’ve rounded up some of the best quality lenses suitable for the Canon Rebel T6 and T7 cameras, choosing lenses that have minimal optical distortion, limited color fringing, while offering good value for money.

Some lenses have additional and enhanced features such as image stabilization for steadying the scene while shooting at slower shutter speeds, better lens coatings for reduced flare and ghosting when shooting towards the sun (or other light sources). It’s also important to consider the quality of the dedicated autofocusing motors integrated into the lenses. Not only for speed and accuracy but also for silence when capturing video – whirring autofocus motors while filming a scene isn’t ideal.

Overall then, this article aims to share the best lenses for the Canon Rebel T6 and Rebel T7 crop sensor bodies, covering a range of focal lengths (from ultra-wide to telephoto zooms) while also offering the best value for money at the more affordable end of the price range..

The best lenses for Canon EOS Rebel T6 and T7 cameras

(Image credit: Tamron)

1. Tamron 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD An ultra-wide angle lens with in-built image stabilization Maximum aperture: f/3.5-4.5 | Image Stabilization: Yes | Lens Construction: 16 elements in 11 groups | Dimensions: 84.6mm x 83.6mm | Weight: 440g | Filter size: 77mm View at Walmart View at Amazon 76 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Four stops of Vibration Compensation Ultra-wide zoom range is flexible Aperture drops to f/4.5 at 24mm end Some softness and aberration in edges

Tamron has combined high quality optical design with enhanced lens coating and Vibration Compensation (VC aka image stabilization) to provide an ultra-wide angle zoom lens that’s both lightweight and versatile for Canon shooters. Low Dispersion lens elements linked with a Broad-Band Anti-Reflection coating retain sharpness and optical clarity whilst eliminating problems such as chromatic aberration and flaring. It has four stops of VC in the lens to allow for longer handheld shutter speeds without blurring and a 77mm filter thread means most filters, whether screw-in or slot-in, will fit without issue.

(Image credit: Canon)

2. Canon EF-S 15-85mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM Alternative standard zoom with useful zoom range – a handy jack of all trades Maximum aperture: f/3.5-5.6 | Image Stabilization: Yes | Lens Construction: 17 elements in 12 groups | Dimensions: 81 x 87mm | Weight: 575g | Filter size: 72mm View at Walmart View at Best Buy Check Amazon 290 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Versatile wide-angle to telephoto range Four stops of image stabilization Could be better at handling color fringing Costs more than 'kit' lens

For flexibility and at a reasonable price, there’s no getting around the fact that the Canon EF-S 15-85mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM has almost all other lenses beat. A zoom range that extends from wide-angle all the way up to telephoto focal lengths makes it suitable for almost any shooting scenario. Aimed at beginners and enthusiasts this lens isn’t the sharpest or most resilient lens in the world, and as an EF-S lens this is only really suitable for crop sensor bodies, meaning photographers upgrading to full frame in the future will need to invest in new glass. But with four stops of image stabilization, a good autofocusing system powered by an UltraSonic Motor (USM) and small form factor it’s one lens you can leave on your Canon T6/T7 and take anywhere.

(Image credit: Canon)

3. Canon EF-S 24mm f/2.8 STM This tiny wide-angle prime is good for travel and low light situations Maximum aperture: f/2.8 | Image Stabilization: No | Lens Construction: 6 elements in 5 groups | Dimensions: 68 x 22mm | Weight: 125g | Filter size: 52mm Prime View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Best Buy 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ One of the smallest Canon lenses Fast maximum aperture of f/2.8 No zoom for composing flexibility No image stabilization built-in

As budget wide-angle lenses go for APS-C Canon cameras, the Canon EF-S 24mm f/2.8 STM is probably one of the most impressive. A wide aperture of f/2.8 lets attached cameras soak up the light – ideal for low light scenes or fast-paced subjects that need to be frozen with fast shutter speeds. Absolutely minute, this pancake lens is barely noticeable on the end of the Canon T6/T7 but its field of view combined with the crop factor on APS-C bodies provides an equivalent focal length of 38mm for natural looking perspectives. The Stepper Motor Technology (STM) in the lens is near-silent and useful for some video work, too.

(Image credit: Canon)

4. Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM A 'nifty fifty' with shallow depth of field for creative blur Maximum aperture: f/1.8 | Image Stabilization: No | Lens Construction: 6 elements in 5 groups | Dimensions: 62 x 39mm | Weight: 159g | Filter size: 49mm View at BHPhoto View at Best Buy View at Walmart 9 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Wide aperture for shallow depth of field Reliable Stepper Motor autofocus Soft image edges when used wide open Come chromatic aberration

A lens every photographer should have in their camera bag at some point is a helpful 50mm lens – on a Rebel T6/T7 body, this equates to around 75mm. The Canon 50mm f/1.8 STM combines a low price point with an outstandingly wide aperture of f/1.8 for the most dreamy shallow depth of field and beautiful bokeh backdrops. Lightweight and small in size its portability makes it a great additional lens to pair with ultra-wide zooms or telephotos.

This prime lens is flattering for a range of photographic subjects, from portraits to landscapes, wedding details to food photography. The integrated STM speeds up autofocusing and keeps camera operation quiet no matter whether you’re capturing stills or movies.

(Image credit: Canon)

5. Canon EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS II USM Fantastically useful telephoto zoom with excellent image stabilization Maximum aperture: f/4-5.6 | Image Stabilization: Yes | Lens Construction: 17 elements in 12 groups | Dimensions: 80 x 145mm | Weight: 710g | Filter size: 67mm View at BHPhoto Prime View at Amazon View at Walmart 481 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Strong Image Stabilization Ideal zoom range for a variety of subjects Restricted aperture limiting in low light Optically good, but not perfect

With an equivalent focal length range of between approximately 112-480mm, the Canon EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS II USM is a great choice for beginners and enthusiasts with crop sensor Canon bodies that want a little more reach.

It’s the best telephoto zoom you can get without spending big bucks and is a good lens to complement the entry-level kit lenses that come with cameras like the Canon T6/T7. Image Stabilization and USM autofocusing make it easy to produce reliably sharp images, even in low light, despite the limited aperture range throughout the zoom.

