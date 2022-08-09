Best Leica D-Lux 7 deals in August 2022: best prices and stock updates

We've been searching for the best Leica D-Lux 7 deals. This compact camera houses a 17 megapixel sensor, plus a 24-75mm (35mm equivalent) fixed lens and 4K video capabilities.

With good image quality and a compact design, the Leica D-Lux 7 improves upon its predecessor, while still keeping many of its most beloved qualities. At the heart of this compact is a 17MP 4/3" image sensor that outputs detailed still images and captures 4K video at 24 or 30 fps.

The best Leica D-Lux 7 deals Compact and powerful in its day, this is still a great pocket camera Sensor: Four Thirds MOS | Megapixels: 17MP | Screen: 3.0", 1,240,000 Dot Fixed Touchscreen LCD | Video: UHD 4K @ 24p , 29.97p, Full HD @ 24p, 29.97p, 59.94p | Size: 11.4 x 6.6 x 6.3 cm | Weight (body only): 12.31 oz / 349 g View at digiDirect (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Large sensor gives you control of depth Retro metal control dials Leica color science The LCD screen is fixed There is no pop-up flash Wireless image transfer is clunky

The Leica D-Lux 7 is equipped with impressive performance with a sensitivity range up to ISO 25,600 and can capture up to 11-fps continuous shooting rate, while also being able to UHD 4K 30p video recording to suit multimedia shooting applications in a variety of conditions. Balancing the imaging capabilities the versatile DC Vario-Summilux lens, which offers a 24-75mm 35mm equivalent focal length range along with a bright f/1.7-2.8 design for controlling depth of field and working in difficult lighting conditions.

This lens also utilizes optical image stabilization to minimize the appearance of camera shake in order to realize sharper handheld imagery and video, so your visuals always look the best they can be.

