Best Leica D-Lux 7 deals in August 2022: best prices and stock updates

With good image quality and a compact design, the Leica D-Lux 7 improves upon its predecessor, while still keeping many of its most beloved qualities. At the heart of this compact is a 17MP 4/3" image sensor that outputs detailed still images and captures 4K video at 24 or 30 fps.
Image 1 of 2
Image 1 of 2
Image 1 of 2
The best Leica D-Lux 7 deals
Compact and powerful in its day, this is still a great pocket camera
Sensor: Four Thirds MOS | Megapixels: 17MP | Screen: 3.0", 1,240,000 Dot Fixed Touchscreen LCD | Video: UHD 4K @ 24p , 29.97p, Full HD @ 24p, 29.97p, 59.94p | Size: 11.4 x 6.6 x 6.3 cm | Weight (body only): 12.31 oz / 349 g
Large sensor gives you control of depth
Retro metal control dials
Leica color science
The LCD screen is fixed
There is no pop-up flash
Wireless image transfer is clunky
Image 1 of 2
Image 1 of 2
Image 1 of 2
The Leica D-Lux 7 is equipped with impressive performance with a sensitivity range up to ISO 25,600 and can capture up to 11-fps continuous shooting rate, while also being able to UHD 4K 30p video recording to suit multimedia shooting applications in a variety of conditions. Balancing the imaging capabilities the versatile DC Vario-Summilux lens, which offers a 24-75mm 35mm equivalent focal length range along with a bright f/1.7-2.8 design for controlling depth of field and working in difficult lighting conditions.
This lens also utilizes optical image stabilization to minimize the appearance of camera shake in order to realize sharper handheld imagery and video, so your visuals always look the best they can be.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.