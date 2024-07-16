Want to get into vlogging? These Amazon Prime Day deals have you covered

With TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram Reels video is the new frontier of social media, and if you care about the quality of what you're putting out there, then you really should invest in a great quality video camera.

Luckily, cameras that shoot epic video are no longer out of most of our price range, with most cameras now offering some hybrid video functions. However, its Sony's ZV range that has really shown it means business with some amazing video features and high-quality stereo audio in a compact and affordable package.

With some tasty discounts on some of the best Sony ZV cameras in Amazon's Prime Day event (running from 16-17 July), there has never been a better time to start creating videos and winning an online following.

My favorite on this list is the Sony ZV-E10, even though it has just been succeeded by a newer model (the ZV-E10 II, which I reviewed this week) there is still a lot to love with this camera. The APS-C-sized sensor will immediately give you more cinematic and professional-looking footage over what is possible with a phone. Its interchangeable lens makes it super versatile, meaning you can pair it with a tiny pancake lens and use it like a compact camera, or you can put the biggest beefiest lens on it and shoot like a pro.

Check out the deals below:

Sony ZV-E10L + 16-50mm lens | was £769 | now £599

Save £170 (22%) at Amazon Ignore the L in the name, this is the same camera as the regular ZV-E10 but comes with the 16-50mm kit lens. This camera is a super simple entry into great quality video, with an easy-to-use design that gives great 4K video alongside stereo sound recording without additional mics.

Sony ZV-1 | was £699 | now £569

Save £130 (19%) at Amazon Compact cameras could not be hotter right now, and if you want the best compact camera for video then this is it. Featuring the ZV staples of great autofocus, 4K video, and stereo sound recording, this is a great option to slip into a bag for filming on the fly.

Sony ZV-1F | was £549 | now £449

Save £100 (18%) at Amazon One of the cheapest ways to capture great looking and sounding video is now even cheaper. The lens is fixed which limits its versatility a little, but the video and audio are a step above what is currently possible on a phone, even with computational trickery.

Check out more Prime Day deals over on our Amazon Prime Day 2024 hub covering cameras, lenses and more!