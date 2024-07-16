Want to get into vlogging? These Amazon Prime Day deals have you covered

With TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram Reels video is the new frontier of social media, and if you care about the quality of what you're putting out there, then you really should invest in a great quality video camera.
Luckily, cameras that shoot epic video are no longer out of most of our price range, with most cameras now offering some hybrid video functions. However, its Sony's ZV range that has really shown it means business with some amazing video features and high-quality stereo audio in a compact and affordable package.
Sony ZV-E10L + 16-50mm lens | was £769 | now £599
Save £170 (22%) at Amazon Ignore the L in the name, this is the same camera as the regular ZV-E10 but comes with the 16-50mm kit lens. This camera is a super simple entry into great quality video, with an easy-to-use design that gives great 4K video alongside stereo sound recording without additional mics.
Sony ZV-1 | was £699 | now £569
Save £130 (19%) at Amazon Compact cameras could not be hotter right now, and if you want the best compact camera for video then this is it. Featuring the ZV staples of great autofocus, 4K video, and stereo sound recording, this is a great option to slip into a bag for filming on the fly.
Sony ZV-1F | was £549 | now £449
Save £100 (18%) at Amazon One of the cheapest ways to capture great looking and sounding video is now even cheaper. The lens is fixed which limits its versatility a little, but the video and audio are a step above what is currently possible on a phone, even with computational trickery.