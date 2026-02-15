Are smartphones becoming less fashionable? Survey shows 25% of women are now using traditional cameras and compacts

The days of smartphones ruling everyday photography may be nearing their end, as a recent study has shown that more women in their 20s are using other types of cameras.

The survey, carried out by Japanese company DNP Photo Imaging (as reported by DC Watch), aimed to explore how the use of photography equipment has changed in a time when compact cameras and other imaging devices are challenging the dominance of camera phones.

According to the study, one in four women "are taking more photos with cameras other than smartphones", which is up from surveys of previous years.

Although 86% of the respondents, women between the ages of 20 and 49, said that smartphones were still their main camera, this still highlights an interesting – and perhaps unexpected – move away from smartphone photography.

Despite the latest smartphones having up to 200MP cameras, young women in Japan are increasingly choosing traditional cameras (Image credit: Samsung)

Younger women in particular have demonstrated this shift towards other photographic systems, as 35% of the respondents in their 20s said they’ve noticed an increase in the use of cameras besides smartphones.

When asked what cameras they use in lieu of a phone, of the respondents in their 20s, 17% said compact digital cameras, 15% chose digital SLRs, 10% opted for film cameras and 9% picked instant cameras.

It's intriguing that this young demographic of respondents is most likely to use an alternative camera to a smartphone.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DNP said that this demonstrates interest among young people in diversifying expression on social media, and in "images that are different from those taken on smartphones".

The survey certainly reflects the rampant uptake of compact camera use among younger consumers over the past few years (Image credit: Canon)

Questioning also went beyond the technical realm. When asked what makes a photo "good," 47% answered "strong memories or experiences”, while 43% chose "beautiful colors and textures".

According to the DC Watch report, DNP made no comment on how feelings towards composition have changed over time.

The study carried out by DNP Photo Imaging surveyed 601 women over the internet. It was conducted in January this year with results published in early February.

DNP Photo Imaging is a manufacturer of dye-sublimation printing technology specializing in instant-dry photo printers.

You might also like…

Looking to move away from smartphones too? Check out our roundups of the best compact cameras and the best DSLR cameras – the latter typically cheaper nowadays thanks to mirrorless systems being the latest tech.