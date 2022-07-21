Smoking alpacas and cats with no heads: the Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2022

The finalists for Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2022 have just been announced and some of this year's entries are seriously silly. From a sophisticated smoking alpaca to a cat playing chess, people have gone above and beyond to capture their pet's funniest moments.

In total, 30 images and videos have been shortlisted from over 70 countries but only one can be crowned the overall winner. That lucky photographer will take home a cash prize of £2,000 plus they’ll receive £5,000 to donate to an animal welfare charity of their choice.

• Read more: 10 pet photography tips (opens in new tab)

While this light-hearted photography competition is supposed to bring a smile to your face, it does in fact have a serious side to it. Every year, the competition which is sponsored by Animal Friends Pet Insurance (opens in new tab) donates a massive £35,000 to three different animal welfare charities and this year they include Dean Farm Trust (opens in new tab), London Inner City Kitties (opens in new tab) and Wild at Heart Foundation (opens in new tab).

Dashing through the snow (Image credit: Marko Jovanovic - Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2022)

British comedian and TV presenter Mel Giedroyc who is best known for co-hosting The Great British Bake Off with Sue Perkins is one of this year's judges. On joining the panel she said, “This is my first foray into the world of Comedy Pet judging and I can’t think of anything better than sitting down with a cup of tea and having a giggle at the brilliant entries in this year’s competition, knowing that they have helped support some really incredible animal charities."

Other judges include animal lover and presenter Kate Humble, TV Vet Emma Milne, pet photographer Elke Vogelsland, Britain’s Got Talent contests Dave and Finn the magic dog plus Dave’s 10-year-old daughter Tia. They are also joined by the CEO of Animal Friends Wes Pearson and his 13-year-old son Jack, chief marketing officer Patricia Gardiner and her daughter 10-year-old daughter Meg.

I'm not full yet (Image credit: Karl Goldhamer - Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2022)

Another big difference about this year's competition is that the public will get to decide their favorite image in the Animal Friends People Choice Award. Voting is now open on The Comedy Pet Photography Awards (opens in new tab) website, where you can also enter into a free prize draw to win £250.

Paul Joynson Hicks, one of the co-founders of the comedy pet photo awards explains why he and Tom Sullam love running the award so much and why they continue to support animal welfare charities.

Boom Boom (Image credit: Kenichi Moringa - Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2022)

"The images and videos entered are a genuine and touching reflection of the special bond that exists between humans and animals, and we can’t help but feel happier for seeing them. This is why it is so important that we support animal welfare charities that do a remarkable job in looking after some of the most disadvantaged pets, and thanks to the amazing partnership with Animal Friends we have been able to make a real difference this year!"

Although it’s too late to enter this year's competition, you can still get involved. For the first time ever, the public gets to decide on their favorite image in the Animal Friends People’s Choice award. Votes can be made on the website where you can also enter into a free prize draw to win £250. For more information on the Comedy Pet Photo Awards and to see the full lists of finalists, head to the website (opens in new tab).

Smokin' Alpaca (Image credit: Stefan Brusius - Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2022)

(Image credit: Kenichi Morinaga - Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2022)

Grandmistress Candy (Image credit: Jonathan Casey - Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2022)

Read more:

Best pet camera (opens in new tab)

Best action camera (opens in new tab)

Best spy camera (opens in new tab)