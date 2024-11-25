One of the best drawing tablets I’ve ever reviewed is 15% off for Black Friday

A drawing tablet is one of those overlooked accessories that can transform your image-editing. Instead of dodging and burning by scraping your mouse over the desk, you can brush over your photo, applying as much or as little pressure as you need. It turns digital photography into a more satisfying, organic experience.
I’ve been using drawing tablets for years, and always appreciate the chance to try a different model to see what it can offer – and the Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle is hands-down one of the best I’ve tested.
🇬🇧 Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle | was £289 | now £245
Save £43 at Amazon Get the Pen Tablet Medium and the QuicKeys Remote in one affordable package, and discover a more natural, flowing way to edit your photos.
🇬🇧 Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium | was £249.90 | now £212
Save £37.90 at Amazon This version misses out the QuicKeys remote, but you still get two pens to use and the convenient wireless connection. But, at only an extra £33, the Bundle is the stronger deal.