One of the best drawing tablets I’ve ever reviewed is 25% off for Black Friday

A drawing tablet is one of those overlooked accessories that can transform your image-editing. Instead of dodging and burning by scraping your mouse over the desk, you can brush over your photo, applying as much or as little pressure as you need. It turns digital photography into a more satisfying, organic experience.

I’ve been using drawing tablets for years, and always appreciate the chance to try a different model to see what it can offer – and the Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle is hands-down one of the best I’ve tested.

🇺🇸 Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium | was $279.99 | now $223.99

Save $56 at Amazon This version misses out the QuicKeys remote, but you still get two pens to use and the convenient wireless connection. But, at only an extra 24 bucks, the Bundle is the stronger deal.

The tablet’s build quality is easily the equal of its rivals from Wacom, the leader in the field, and its size puts it in the sweet spot for comfortable drawing while not taking over a typical studio or office desk. Details like the choice of two pens provided, the built-in palm rest and a reliable wireless connection make this tablet a pleasure to work with.

What really makes this tablet sing, though, is the additional controller you get in the Bundle version. The QuicKeys remote gives you 10 buttons you can program to duplicate keyboard presses plus a zoom wheel for progressive control, so you can work intuitively without having to stop and reach over to your keyboard or mouse. The remote’s ability to store up to five configurations for the 10 buttons makes its versatility almost overwhelming. Read my review to explore it further.

Xencelabs doesn’t often discount its products, but right now the Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle is 25% off at Amazon – and the Pen Tablet Medium without the QuicKeys remote is also 20% off.