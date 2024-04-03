Get 3 issues of a top photo magazine for £5 with this amazing subscription deal!

Looking for a great deal on a photo magazine? Our Spring subscription sale allows you to get one of our four monthly photographic titles sent to you every month - and get the first three issues for £5.
Getting a a photography magazine is a great way to help improve your picture-taking knowledge, and to keep up with the latest kit and trends. The publishers of DigitalCameraWorld.com have no fewer than five magazines aimed at photographers – all with their unique spin on the world of digital imaging.
The best photography magazine subscription deals:
<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2961&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.magazinesdirect.com%2FDCM-brandsite" data-link-merchant="magazinesdirect.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Digital Camera is the definitive guide to digital photography. Every issue comes packed with expert advice, in-depth tutorials, free gifts and inspirational images. Digital Camera has the sole aim of helping you become a better photographer. This special offer get 12 digital issues on Android or iOS for just £12 (ends 18 March 2024, 10am GMT).
<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2961&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.magazinesdirect.com%2Faz-magazines%2F6936429%2Fdigital-camera-magazine-subscription.thtml" data-link-merchant="magazinesdirect.com"" data-link-merchant="magazinesdirect.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">3 issues for £5
<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2961&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.magazinesdirect.com%2FPHP-brandsite" data-link-merchant="magazinesdirect.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is the world's only monthly newsstand title that's 100% devoted to Canon, so you can be sure the magazine is completely relevant to your system. Every issue comes with a disc of video tutorials too. This special offer get 12 digital issues on Android or iOS for just £12 (ends 18 March 2024, 10am GMT).
<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2961&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.magazinesdirect.com%2FPHP%2F25BH%3Futm_medium%3DBanner%26utm_source%3DBRAND%2BWEBSITE%26utm_campaign%3DPHP%2BJANSALEPT2%2BBanner" data-link-merchant="magazinesdirect.com"" data-link-merchant="magazinesdirect.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">3 issues for £5
<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2961&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.magazinesdirect.com%2FNPH-brandsite" data-link-merchant="magazinesdirect.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">N-Photo is 100% Nikon-devoted, and 100% editorially independent. If you're a Nikon owner and want to improve your images, get the best buying advice and reviews, see some of the world's best Nikon photography, N-Photo is the title for you. This special offer get 12 digital issues on Android or iOS for just £12 (ends 18 March 2024, 10am GMT).
<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2961&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.magazinesdirect.com%2FNPH-brandsite" data-link-merchant="magazinesdirect.com"" data-link-merchant="magazinesdirect.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">13 issues for £5
Whether you're a part-time amateur or a full-time professional, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2961&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.magazinesdirect.com%2FDPH-brandsite" data-link-merchant="magazinesdirect.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Digital Photographer aims to challenge and motivate you to take your best shots. Our in-depth features are designed to take your photography to the next level - and this is a great gift for anyone who wants more inspiration for their picture taking. This special offer get 12 digital issues on Android or iOS for just £12 (ends 18 March 2024, 10am GMT).
<a href="https://subscribe.digitalcameraworld.com/az-magazines/6936439/digital-photographer.thtml" data-link-merchant="subscribe.digitalcameraworld.com"" data-link-merchant="magazinesdirect.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">3 issues for £5
<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2961&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.magazinesdirect.com%2Faz-magazines%2F6936814%2Fphotography-week-magazine-subscription.thtml" data-link-merchant="magazinesdirect.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Photography Week is the world's leading digital-only weekly photography magazine from the makers of Digital Camera World. Every issue is packed with advice for becoming a better photographer, including video guides to the latest techniques and practical advice for improving your photos. Available on Android or iOS devices, and desktop, via the PocketMags app.
<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1544494&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpocketmags.com%2Fphotography-week-magazine&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - pocketmags.com"" data-link-merchant="magazinesdirect.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">£19.99 for 52 issues